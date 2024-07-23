Componenta Corporation is a Finland-based international technology company and a contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Componenta Oyj manufactures components for its customers, which are global manufacturers of machinery, equipment and vehicles. The Company provides sustainable machined metal components, casting, forged blanks, plate cutting components and pipe products. All the production units are located in Finland, including foundries in Pori and Karkkila and machining services in Jyvaskyla and Harma. Componenta Oyjâs activities are divided into several units: Foundry, Machining, Forge, Tube Service and Plate Service. The Company operates mostly in Northern Europe and has subsidiaries, including Componenta Castings Oy and Karkkilan Valimokiinteisto Oy.