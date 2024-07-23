Half-Year Financial Report 1 January-30 June 2024
Sami Sivuranta
President and CEO
Componenta Corporation
Finland's leading contract manufacturer of metal components
22.7.2024
The result for January-March 2024
Key figures
- Net sales was EUR 50.0 million (EUR 60.2 million)
- EBITDA was EUR 1.9 million (EUR 5.4 million)
- The operating result was EUR -0.8 million (EUR 2.5 million)
- Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 1.8 million (EUR 5.4 million)
Financing
- The Group's cash and cash equivalents at the end of June were EUR 6.5 million (EUR 13.0 million)
- At the end of the reporting period, Componenta had unused and binding revolving credit facilities of EUR 4.0 million (EUR 4.0 million)
- During the reporting period, Componenta agreed and raised a new working capital loan of EUR 2.0 million and agreed on a convertible bond arrangement of EUR 3.0 million
- The Group's liquidity was at a good level at the end of the review period
Market situation
- End customers' order book development slower than expected and at a low level, especially in the agricultural machinery industry
- Direct and indirect effects of political strikes
- The availability of raw materials, materials and electrical energy is at a good level and inflation has stabilised
- Componenta's order book at the end of the review period was EUR 10.8 million (EUR 10,4 million)
Topical during the reporting period
Customers and order book
- General market situation and decision-making
- Production volumes and market shares and their development
- Adjustment of operations and growth expectations
- Development of raw material and electrical energy indices and other sales price changes
Operating environment
- The general situation of the economy and the effects of geopolitical crises
- Labor market situation and political strikes
- Energy cost development and predictability
- Availability of materials and components and expectations for cost development
Personnel and own actions
- Flexibility, endurance and commitment of own personnel
- Operating rates, quality productivity and adaptation to production needs
- Ensuring material and raw material purchases and cost control
Net sales by customer segments
Machine building
Agricultural and
Energy industry
Defense equipment
Other industries
forestry machinery
industry
41 % (43%)
30 % (41 %)
11 % (8 %)
12 % (3 %)
6 % (5 %)
Net sales
EUR, million
35
3029.5
26.4
25
23.6
20
15
10
21.7
19.9
5
0
2023/Q2
2023/Q3
2023/Q4
2024/Q1
2024/Q2
EBITDA
EUR, million
3
2.6
2.5
2.1
2
1.5
1
0.5
0.4
0
-0.5
-0.2
-0.5
-1
2023/Q2
2023/Q3
2023/Q4
2024/Q1
2024/Q2
Cash flow from operating activites
EUR, million
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
-1
-2
-3
-4
4.7
2.6
-0.8
-1.6
-2.7
2023/Q2
2023/Q3
2023/Q4
2024/Q1
2024/Q2
Componenta in brief
Component contract manufacturing
Customers are global manufacturers of vehicles, machines and equipment
Key figures
Jan‒Jun/
2024
•
Net sales, EUR million
50.0
•
EBITDA, EUR million
1.9
- Operating profit, EUR million -0.8
- Cash flow from operating
activities, EUR million
1.8
Jan‒Jun/ Personnel 1 Jan−30 Jun
2023
2024
60.2
3 % 2 %
5 %
5.4
Foundry
2.5
35 % ̴598
55 %
Machining
Tube Service
5.4
Plate Service
Forge
Guidance 2024 unchanged
Componenta expects the Group's net sales and EBITDA to improve from the previous year. The Group's net sales in 2023 were EUR 101.8 million, and its EBITDA was EUR 5.3 million. It is expected that the emphasis of the improvement in annualized net sales and EBITDA will be clearly taking place on the second half of the year.
In focus in 2024
- Ensuring growth and profitability improvement
- Active order book tracking and cost adjustment
- The ramp-up qualitative development of new serial production facilities
- The availability of materials, the development of purchase and sale prices, and the situation in the electricity market
- Operational programmes for the strategy period
- Integrating new business as part of the overall offering into Componenta's heavier production Q4/2024
- Our objective is to be the primary supplier of contract manufacturing
