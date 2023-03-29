Advanced search
COMPOSECURE, INC.

CompoSecure : Announces Extension of American Express Contract to Deliver Premium Metal Cards - Form 8-K

03/29/2023
CompoSecure Announces Extension of American Express Contract to Deliver Premium Metal Cards

SOMERSET, N.J., March 29, 2023 -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced that it has extended its 20 year contract with American Express as a provider of premium metal payment cards through July 2026.

According to ABI Research, incorporating metal payment cards as part of a strong reward value proposition and marketing has gained relevance in the market. In particular, the audience for metal cards has greatly expanded beginning with high-net worth individuals, moving to the mass-affluent, and now has become a highly sought after product for Millennial and Gen Z consumers.

Jon Wilk, President and CEO of CompoSecure added: "American Express is a leader in delivering innovative products and services, always with a focus towards providing an exceptional customer experience. We are thrilled to continue our relationship together."

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure's innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company's possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates" or "intends" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. You should understand that the following important factors, among others, could affect the Company's future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the Company's forward-looking statements: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers, compete within its industry and retain its key employees; the possibility that the Company may be adversely impacted by other economic conditions (including the rapidly evolving conflict between Russian and the Ukraine), business, and/or competitive factors; future exchange and interest rates; and other risks and uncertainties included under "Risk Factors" in other Company filings that have been made or will be made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact

Anthony Piniella

Head of Communications, CompoSecure

(908) 898-8887

apiniella@composecure.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

ir@composecure.com

Disclaimer

CompoSecure Inc. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 12:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 418 M - -
Net income 2023 100 M - -
Net Debt 2023 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,50x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 123 M 123 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 860
Free-Float 9,99%
