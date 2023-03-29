CompoSecure : Announces Extension of American Express Contract to Deliver Premium Metal Cards - Form 8-K

CompoSecure Announces Extension of American Express Contract to Deliver Premium Metal Cards

SOMERSET, N.J., March 29, 2023 -- CompoSecure, Inc . (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced that it has extended its 20 year contract with American Express as a provider of premium metal payment cards through July 2026.

According to ABI Research, incorporating metal payment cards as part of a strong reward value proposition and marketing has gained relevance in the market. In particular, the audience for metal cards has greatly expanded beginning with high-net worth individuals, moving to the mass-affluent, and now has become a highly sought after product for Millennial and Gen Z consumers.

Jon Wilk, President and CEO of CompoSecure added: "American Express is a leader in delivering innovative products and services, always with a focus towards providing an exceptional customer experience. We are thrilled to continue our relationship together."

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure's innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com and www.GetArculus.com .

