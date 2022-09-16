Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CompoSecure, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMPO   US20459V1052

COMPOSECURE, INC.

(CMPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:46 2022-09-16 am EDT
5.005 USD   -1.86%
10:05aCompoSecure to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/29INSIDER SELL : Composecure
MT
08/29INSIDER SELL : Composecure
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CompoSecure to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/16/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in payment, security and authentication solutions, today announced that its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in September 2022:

  • BTIG’s 2nd Annual Digital Assets Conference is being held September 19-20, 2022. The Company will virtually participate in a fireside chat and hold 1x1 meetings on September 19. Please click here to register for the conference.
  • B. Riley’s 2nd Annual Crypto Conference is being held on September 29, 2022 at the Dream Hotel Downtown in New York City. The Company will participate in a fireside chat and hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day.

To request a meeting with the CompoSecure executive team, please contact the respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at ir@composecure.com.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COMPOSECURE, INC.
10:05aCompoSecure to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/29INSIDER SELL : Composecure
MT
08/29INSIDER SELL : Composecure
MT
08/09COMPOSECURE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/04COMPOSECURE : Announces Record Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises 2022 Guida..
PU
08/04COMPOSECURE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
08/04CompoSecure's Arculus Named Most Innovative Cold Storage Wallet in the Industry by ABI ..
BU
08/04CompoSecure, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
08/04CompoSecure, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises 202..
BU
08/04Earnings Flash (CMPO) COMPOSECURE Reports Q2 Revenue $97.2M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPOSECURE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 M - -
Net income 2022 22,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 77,1 M 77,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 715
Free-Float 8,66%
Chart COMPOSECURE, INC.
Duration : Period :
CompoSecure, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,10 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 194%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan C. Wilk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy W. Fitzsimmons Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mitchell Hollin Chairman
Gregoire Maes Chief Operating Officer
Brian F. Hughes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPOSECURE, INC.-37.88%77
FISERV, INC.0.76%66 888
BLOCK, INC.-57.17%41 218
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-2.77%36 428
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.24%15 409
NEXI S.P.A-36.04%11 728