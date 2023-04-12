Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CompoSecure, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMPO   US20459V1052

COMPOSECURE, INC.

(CMPO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
7.670 USD   +2.13%
09:01aCompoSecure to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
03/29CompoSecure Extends Metal Card Supply Contract With American Express
MT
03/29Composecure : Announces Extension of American Express Contract to Deliver Premium Metal Cards - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CompoSecure to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

04/12/2023 | 09:01am EDT
SOMERSET, N.J., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced Chief Executive Officer, Jon Wilk and Chief Product & Innovation Officer, Adam Lowe, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in May 2023:

  • Needham’s 18th Annual Technology and Media Conference is being held at the Intercontinental Times Square in New York City from May 16-18. The Company is scheduled to participate in a presentation and host 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, May 16th.
  • JP Morgan’s 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference is being held at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts from May 22-24. The Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings on Monday, May 22nd.
  • B. Riley’s 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference is being held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California from May 24-25, and the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.

To request a meeting with the CompoSecure team, please contact your respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at CMPO@elevate-ir.com.

About CompoSecure
Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

Corporate Contact
Anthony Piniella
Head of Communications, CompoSecure
(908) 898-8887
apiniella@composecure.com

Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
ir@composecure.com


Analyst Recommendations on COMPOSECURE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 418 M - -
Net income 2023 100 M - -
Net Debt 2023 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,20x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 141 M 141 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 860
Free-Float 9,99%
Chart COMPOSECURE, INC.
Duration : Period :
CompoSecure, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,67 $
Average target price 13,33 $
Spread / Average Target 73,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan C. Wilk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy W. Fitzsimmons Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mitchell Hollin Chairman
Gregoire Maes Chief Operating Officer
Brian F. Hughes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPOSECURE, INC.56.21%141
FISERV, INC.12.51%71 556
BLOCK, INC.5.70%40 077
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.6.58%27 924
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.53%15 865
EDENRED SE10.89%15 334
