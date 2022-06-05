Comprehensive Land Development and Investment P L C : Disclosure (ATTA) 2022 06 05

COMPREHENSIVE LAND DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: COMPREHENSIVE LAND ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT AM 11:16:37 2022-06-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 05-06-2022 11:16:37 AM ﻡﺎﻋ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: General disclosures

Based on the disclosure and transparency instructions, ﻭ ﻪﻧﺍ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ، ﺔﻴﻓﺎﻔﺸﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺍﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺍ

please note that on February 15, 2022, the Board of

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺪﻘﻋ 2022/02/15 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

Directors held the Board of Directors meeting No.

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﺑ ﻢﺗ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﻭ (2022/1) ﻢﻗﺭ

(1/2022), in which the financing of the integrated

ﻁﺎﺑﺭ ﻦﻴﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻪﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻤﻟ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ

company was approved for the investment project of the

ﻪﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺔﻴﻨﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﻱﺮﻴﺠﻟﺍ ﺮﺠﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ

subsidiary Ain Ribat Real Estate Company in the

ﺐﺴﺣ ﻭ ﺮﻴﻏ ﻻ ﻂﻘﻓ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﻎﻠﺒﺗ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﺟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ

Limestone Company For mining industries with a total

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻪﻌﻗﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﻼﻟ ﺕﺎﻘﺤﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﻭ ﻢﻬﻌﻣ ﻊﻗﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﻻﺍ

investment value of one million Jordanian dinars only,

ﻝﻮﺧﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻡﺎﻤﺗﺍ ﺭﺎﻈﺘﻧﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﺍﻭ 2022/04/24

according to the agreement signed with them and the

ﺪﻨﻋ ﻢﻛﺭﺎﻄﺧﺍ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺯﻭ ﻯﺪﻟ ﻚﻳﺮﺸﻛ

annexes to the agreement signed on 04/24/2022. It is

ﻥﺍ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻳ ﺎﻤﻣﻭ ، ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺯﻭ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻤﺗﺍ

expected that this investment will return to the company

ﻭ ﺪﻴﺟ ﺪﺋﺎﻌﺑ ﻂﺳﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻯﺪﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺩﻮﻌﻳ

in the medium term with a good return and positively

. ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﺑﺎﺠﻳﺍ ﺮﺛﺆﻳ

affect the company's profits.

05-06-2022 05-06-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ