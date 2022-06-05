Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Comprehensive Land Development and Investment Company (P.L.C)
  News
  Summary
    ATTA   JO4103611011

COMPREHENSIVE LAND DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY (P.L.C)

(ATTA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  06-01
1.620 JOD   +1.25%
04:32aCOMPREHENSIVE LAND DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT P L C : Disclosure (ATTA) 2022 06 05
PU
04/05COMPREHENSIVE LAND DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT P L C : Disclosure (ATTA) 2022 04 05
PU
03/24COMPREHENSIVE LAND DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT P L C : Assembly Decision-(ATTA)-2022-03-24
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comprehensive Land Development and Investment P L C : Disclosure (ATTA) 2022 06 05

06/05/2022 | 04:32am EDT
COMPREHENSIVE LAND DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: COMPREHENSIVE LAND

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT

AM 11:16:37 2022-06-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 05-06-2022 11:16:37 AM

ﻡﺎﻋ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: General disclosures

Based on the disclosure and transparency instructions,

ﻭ ﻪﻧﺍ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ، ﺔﻴﻓﺎﻔﺸﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺍﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺍ

please note that on February 15, 2022, the Board of

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺪﻘﻋ 2022/02/15 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

Directors held the Board of Directors meeting No.

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﺑ ﻢﺗ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﻭ (2022/1) ﻢﻗﺭ

(1/2022), in which the financing of the integrated

ﻁﺎﺑﺭ ﻦﻴﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻪﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻤﻟ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ

company was approved for the investment project of the

ﻪﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺔﻴﻨﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﻱﺮﻴﺠﻟﺍ ﺮﺠﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ

subsidiary Ain Ribat Real Estate Company in the

ﺐﺴﺣ ﻭ ﺮﻴﻏ ﻻ ﻂﻘﻓ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﻎﻠﺒﺗ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﺟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ

Limestone Company For mining industries with a total

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻪﻌﻗﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﻼﻟ ﺕﺎﻘﺤﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﻭ ﻢﻬﻌﻣ ﻊﻗﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﻻﺍ

investment value of one million Jordanian dinars only,

ﻝﻮﺧﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻡﺎﻤﺗﺍ ﺭﺎﻈﺘﻧﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﺍﻭ 2022/04/24

according to the agreement signed with them and the

ﺪﻨﻋ ﻢﻛﺭﺎﻄﺧﺍ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺯﻭ ﻯﺪﻟ ﻚﻳﺮﺸﻛ

annexes to the agreement signed on 04/24/2022. It is

ﻥﺍ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻳ ﺎﻤﻣﻭ ، ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺯﻭ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻤﺗﺍ

expected that this investment will return to the company

ﻭ ﺪﻴﺟ ﺪﺋﺎﻌﺑ ﻂﺳﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻯﺪﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺩﻮﻌﻳ

in the medium term with a good return and positively

. ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﺑﺎﺠﻳﺍ ﺮﺛﺆﻳ

affect the company's profits.

05-06-2022

05-06-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Ismail Abdaljwad Ismail Alshafi

Ismail Abdaljwad Ismail Alshafi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Comprehensive Land Development and Investment PSC published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 08:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,60 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
Net income 2021 0,08 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net cash 2021 0,99 M 1,40 M 1,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 227x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 39,9x
EV / Sales 2021 29,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,2%
Chart COMPREHENSIVE LAND DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY (P.L.C)
Duration : Period :
Comprehensive Land Development and Investment Company (P.L.C) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPREHENSIVE LAND DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY (P.L.C)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amjad Abdel Rahim Ghareeb Al-Bakri General Manager
Ismail Abdul Jawad Al-Shafi CFO, Secretary & Chief Administration Officer
Nicola George Nicola Abu Khader Chairman
Marwan Hanna Suleiman Al-Khaitan Independent Director
Mohammed Ali Mohammed Ibrahim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPREHENSIVE LAND DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY (P.L.C)-14.29%23
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.59%35 492
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.24.86%32 153
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.18%31 355
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.18%29 043
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.11%27 498