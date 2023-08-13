COMPREHENSIVE LAND DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: COMPREHENSIVE LAND

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT

PM 12:08:41 2023-08-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 13-08-2023 12:08:41 PM

ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻜﻟ ﺎﻘﺣﻻ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: later for your request

Subsequent to your letter No. (2/3/02432/23) dated

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺥﺭﺆﻤﻟﺍﻭ (23/02432/3/2) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻜﻟ ﺎﻘﺣﻻ

08/08/2023 and included in violation of the disclosure

ﻢﻜﻄﻴﺤﻧ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﺔﻔﻟﺎﺨﻤﺑ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2023/08/08

instructions, we inform you that the reason behind

ﺏﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻞﻴﺼﻔﺗ ﻥﻭﺩ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺳﺭﺍ ﺀﺍﺭﻭ ﺐﺒﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ

sending the report without detailing the value of fees for

ﺓﺭﻮﺼﺑ ﺎﻫﺮﻛﺫﻭ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ

the company and its subsidiaries is an oversight, and

ﺏﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺗ ﻢﻜﺗﺮﻀﺤﻟ ﺩﺭﻮﻧ ﻪﻴﻠﻋﻭ ﻮﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﻮﻫ ﻪﻴﻟﺎﻤﺟﺍ

accordingly, we provide you with details of the company's

ﺏﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﻞﻴﺼﻔﺗ - :2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ

fees And affiliated companies for the year 2022: - Details

-: ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ

of audit fees Comprehensive Land Development and

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺪﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻷﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Investment Jordanian Dinar 7000 Ain Rabat Real Estate

7,000

Company Jordanian Dinar 1,000 Total 8000 We assure

1,000 ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻁﺎﺑﺭ ﻦﻴﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

you that the company will do what is necessary to make

8,000 ﻉﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ

such mistakes happen in the future.

ﻊﻗﻮﻟﺍ ﺐﻨﺠﺘﻟ ﻡﺰﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ ﻡﻮﻘﺘﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ ﻢﻜﺗﺮﻀﺤﻟ ﺪﻛﺎﻧﻭ

.ﻼﺒﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺀﺎﻄﺧﻷﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻞﺜﻤﺑ

08-08-2023

08-08-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Ismail Abdaljwad Ismail Alshafi

Ismail Abdaljwad Ismail Alshafi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

