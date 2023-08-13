COMPREHENSIVE LAND DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: COMPREHENSIVE LAND
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT
PM 12:08:41 2023-08-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 13-08-2023 12:08:41 PM
ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻜﻟ ﺎﻘﺣﻻ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: later for your request
Subsequent to your letter No. (2/3/02432/23) dated
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺥﺭﺆﻤﻟﺍﻭ (23/02432/3/2) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻜﻟ ﺎﻘﺣﻻ
08/08/2023 and included in violation of the disclosure
ﻢﻜﻄﻴﺤﻧ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﺔﻔﻟﺎﺨﻤﺑ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2023/08/08
instructions, we inform you that the reason behind
ﺏﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻞﻴﺼﻔﺗ ﻥﻭﺩ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺳﺭﺍ ﺀﺍﺭﻭ ﺐﺒﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ
sending the report without detailing the value of fees for
ﺓﺭﻮﺼﺑ ﺎﻫﺮﻛﺫﻭ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ
the company and its subsidiaries is an oversight, and
ﺏﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺗ ﻢﻜﺗﺮﻀﺤﻟ ﺩﺭﻮﻧ ﻪﻴﻠﻋﻭ ﻮﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﻮﻫ ﻪﻴﻟﺎﻤﺟﺍ
accordingly, we provide you with details of the company's
ﺏﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﻞﻴﺼﻔﺗ - :2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ
fees And affiliated companies for the year 2022: - Details
-: ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ
of audit fees Comprehensive Land Development and
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺪﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻷﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
Investment Jordanian Dinar 7000 Ain Rabat Real Estate
7,000
Company Jordanian Dinar 1,000 Total 8000 We assure
1,000 ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻁﺎﺑﺭ ﻦﻴﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
you that the company will do what is necessary to make
8,000 ﻉﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ
such mistakes happen in the future.
ﻊﻗﻮﻟﺍ ﺐﻨﺠﺘﻟ ﻡﺰﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ ﻡﻮﻘﺘﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ ﻢﻜﺗﺮﻀﺤﻟ ﺪﻛﺎﻧﻭ
.ﻼﺒﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺀﺎﻄﺧﻷﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻞﺜﻤﺑ
08-08-2023
08-08-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Ismail Abdaljwad Ismail Alshafi
Ismail Abdaljwad Ismail Alshafi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
