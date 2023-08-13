Comprehensive Land Development and Investment PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in real estate operations. The Company focuses on the purchase, development and reclamation of land and real estate for the establishment of residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural projects, as well as lease and rent them to others. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had one wholly owned subsidiary, namely Comprehensive real Estate Brokerage Company, which offers real estate development and brokerage.