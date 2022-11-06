Advanced search
    LEAS   JO3126411011

COMPREHENSIVE LEASING COMPANY

(LEAS)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
1.630 JOD    0.00%
1.630 JOD    0.00%
01:22aComprehensive Leasing : Trading (LEAS) 2022 11 06
PU
01:22aComprehensive Leasing : Trading (LEAS) 2022 11 06
PU
11/01Comprehensive Leasing : Trading (LEAS) 2022 11 01
PU
Comprehensive Leasing : Trading (LEAS) 2022 11 06

11/06/2022 | 01:22am EST
COMPREHENSIVE LEASING COMPANY PLC

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: COMPREHENSIVE LEASING

ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

COMPANY PLC

PM 03:38:09 2022-11-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 03-11-2022 03:38:09 PM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

Kindly be informed that WHITECHURCH INVESTMENTS

WHITECHURCH INVESTMENTS ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

LIMITED purchased/sold on the 02-11-2022 shares from

ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2022-11-02 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ LIMITED

company COMPREHENSIVE LEASING COMPANY

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10139)ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ

PLC(10139).

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

68.34%

10250300

2764860

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

2764860

10250300

68.34%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's

(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ

capital)

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Samer Al Qtishat

Samer Al Qtishat :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Financial Manager

ﻲﻟﺎﻣ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Comprehensive Leasing Co. plc published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 06:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
