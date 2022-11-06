Comprehensive Leasing : Trading (LEAS) 2022 11 06
COMPREHENSIVE LEASING COMPANY PLC
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: COMPREHENSIVE LEASING
ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
COMPANY PLC
PM 03:36:34 2022-11-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 03-11-2022 03:36:34 PM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
Kindly be informed that Samia Halim J. Alsalfiti
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺘﻴﻔﻠﺴﻟﺍ ﺲﻳﺮﺟ ﻢﻴﻠﺣ ﻪﻴﻣﺎﺳ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 02-11-2022 shares from company
ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2022-11-02
COMPREHENSIVE LEASING COMPANY PLC(10139).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10139)ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
0%
0
2764860
ﻊﻴﺑ
Sale
2764860
0
0%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's
(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ
capital)
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Samer Al Qtishat
Samer Al Qtishat :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Financial Manager
ﻲﻟﺎﻣ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Disclaimer
Comprehensive Leasing Co. plc published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 06:21:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPREHENSIVE LEASING COMPANY
Sales 2021
6,35 M
8,95 M
8,95 M
Net income 2021
3,88 M
5,47 M
5,47 M
Net Debt 2021
57,3 M
80,8 M
80,8 M
P/E ratio 2021
9,04x
Yield 2021
5,70%
Capitalization
24,5 M
34,5 M
34,5 M
EV / Sales 2020
13,4x
EV / Sales 2021
14,6x
Nbr of Employees
80
Free-Float
31,7%
Chart COMPREHENSIVE LEASING COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends COMPREHENSIVE LEASING COMPANY
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.