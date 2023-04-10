Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Comprehensive Multiple Transportations Company
  News
  Summary
    ABUS   JO3125611017

COMPREHENSIVE MULTIPLE TRANSPORTATIONS COMPANY

(ABUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-08
0.4600 JOD   +2.22%
Comprehensive Multiple Transportations : G.a (abus) 2023 04 10
PU
03/20Comprehensive Multiple Transportations : Disclosure (ABUS) 2023 03 20
PU
03/19Comprehensive Multiple Transportations Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Comprehensive Multiple Transportations : G.A (ABUS) 2023 04 10

04/10/2023 | 06:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPREHENSIVE MULTIPLE TRANSPORTATIONS CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: COMPREHENSIVE MULTIPLE

ﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻘﻨﻠﻟ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

TRANSPORTATIONS CO.

PM 01:33:02 2023-04-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 10-04-2023 01:33:02 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of COMPREHENSIVE MULTIPLE

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻘﻨﻠﻟ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

TRANSPORTATIONS CO. cordially invites you to attend

-17 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04

which will be held at 11:00 on 17-04-2023 at

ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ https://us05web.zoom.us/j/86540631336

https://us05web.zoom.us/j/86540631336 to discuss the

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-06 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 06-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Ziad Abd Almenem Alhoraney

Ziad Abd Almenem Alhoraney :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Comprehensive Multiple Transportations Company published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 10:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5,45 M 7,68 M 7,68 M
Net income 2022 7,63 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net Debt 2022 1,40 M 1,97 M 1,97 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,90 M 9,73 M 9,73 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,07%
Chart COMPREHENSIVE MULTIPLE TRANSPORTATIONS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Comprehensive Multiple Transportations Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muayed Ayed Mohammed Abu Farda General Manager
Zeyad Abelmonem Abdelfatah Al-Hourani Chief Financial Officer
Saud Ahmad Aref Nasseirat Chairman
Mashhoor Talal Noufan Al Adwan Director-Operations
Michael Al-Fard Mikahil Hallaq Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPREHENSIVE MULTIPLE TRANSPORTATIONS COMPANY-4.17%10
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-1.82%23 712
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-3.37%10 217
TOKYU CORPORATION6.31%8 074
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.0.64%7 197
KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-0.69%6 229
