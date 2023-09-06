(Alliance News) - Comptoir Group PLC on Wednesday said it has secured a location for the opening of a new Comptoir Libanais restaurant in Ealing, London.

The owner of Lebanese and Middle Eastern restaurants said the location is 3,323 square feet in size and is situated on a "busy" are of the Ealing High Street next to restaurants such as Wagamama and Turtle Bay.

The firm noted that the Ealing location will be its first UK restaurant opening in four years. Comptoir owns 26 Lebanese restaurants, which are mostly based in the UK.

The restaurant is expected to open in early October, it said.

Founder Tony Kitous said: "My dream is for Lebanese cuisine and culture to achieve the same popularity as Italian food, and this restaurant in Ealing will continue my passion for both the food and the culture, which I'm eager to share with our valued guests.

Chief Executive Nick Ayerst said: "I am delighted to announce the opening of the first restaurant in four years. Ealing is a thriving hub and our new location will serve guests from across West London, as we continue to deliver our well-loved authentic Middle Eastern food and culture."

Comptoir shares rose 12% to 7.00 pence each on Monday afternoon in London.

