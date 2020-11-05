Compugen : 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
11/05/2020 | 11:07am EST
COMPUGEN LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Operating expenses
Research and development expenses
5,502
4,297
14,661
15,502
Marketing and business development
expenses
219
104
633
492
General and administrative expenses
2,504
2,264
7,111
6,192
Total operating expenses
8,225
6,665
22,405
22,186
Financial and other income, net
464
174
1,270
588
Loss before taxes on income
(7,761)
(6,491)
(21,135)
(21,598)
Taxes on income
-
-
-
722
Net loss
(7,761)
(6,491)
(21,135)
(20,876)
Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary
share
(0.09)
(0.10)
(0.27)
(0.34)
Weighted average number of ordinary
shares used in computing basic and
diluted net loss per share
83,169,989
65,405,851
78,239,917
62,300,582
COMPUGEN LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DATA
(U.S. dollars, in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Unaudited
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and restricted
cash
132,887
43,879
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
1,254
1,121
Total current assets
134,141
45,000
Non-current assets
Long-term prepaid expenses
1,868
693
Severance pay fund
2,605
2,485
Operating lease right to use asset
2,869
3,247
Property and equipment, net
1,876
2,338
Total non-current assets
9,218
8,763
Total assets
143,359
53,763
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
Current liabilities
Other accounts payable, accrued expenses and trade payables
6,827
5,445
Current maturity of operating lease liability
523
600
Short-term deferred participation in R&D expenses
572
774
Total current liabilities
7,922
6,819
Non-current liabilities
Long-term deferred participation in R&D expenses
2,309
2,691
Long-term operating lease liability
2,647
2,978
Accrued severance pay
3,245
2,954
Total non-current liabilities
8,201
8,623
Total shareholders' equity
127,236
38,321
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
143,359
53,763
Disclaimer
Compugen Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 16:06:04 UTC
All news about COMPUGEN LTD.
Sales 2020
-
-
-
Net income 2020
-28,2 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-37,8x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
1 128 M
1 128 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2020
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
61
Free-Float
99,6%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Average target price
21,43 $
Last Close Price
13,61 $
Spread / Highest target
106%
Spread / Average Target
57,4%
Spread / Lowest Target
32,3%
