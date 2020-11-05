Log in
COMPUGEN LTD.

COMPUGEN LTD.

(CGEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/05 11:33:33 am
13.96 USD   +2.57%
11:07aCOMPUGEN : 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
PU
07:35aCOMPUGEN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:17aCOMPUGEN : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compugen : 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

11/05/2020 | 11:07am EST

COMPUGEN LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Operating expenses

Research and development expenses

5,502

4,297

14,661

15,502

Marketing and business development

expenses

219

104

633

492

General and administrative expenses

2,504

2,264

7,111

6,192

Total operating expenses

8,225

6,665

22,405

22,186

Financial and other income, net

464

174

1,270

588

Loss before taxes on income

(7,761)

(6,491)

(21,135)

(21,598)

Taxes on income

-

-

-

722

Net loss

(7,761)

(6,491)

(21,135)

(20,876)

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary

share

(0.09)

(0.10)

(0.27)

(0.34)

Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in computing basic and

diluted net loss per share

83,169,989

65,405,851

78,239,917

62,300,582

COMPUGEN LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DATA

(U.S. dollars, in thousands)

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Unaudited

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and restricted

cash

132,887

43,879

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,254

1,121

Total current assets

134,141

45,000

Non-current assets

Long-term prepaid expenses

1,868

693

Severance pay fund

2,605

2,485

Operating lease right to use asset

2,869

3,247

Property and equipment, net

1,876

2,338

Total non-current assets

9,218

8,763

Total assets

143,359

53,763

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

Current liabilities

Other accounts payable, accrued expenses and trade payables

6,827

5,445

Current maturity of operating lease liability

523

600

Short-term deferred participation in R&D expenses

572

774

Total current liabilities

7,922

6,819

Non-current liabilities

Long-term deferred participation in R&D expenses

2,309

2,691

Long-term operating lease liability

2,647

2,978

Accrued severance pay

3,245

2,954

Total non-current liabilities

8,201

8,623

Total shareholders' equity

127,236

38,321

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

143,359

53,763

Disclaimer

Compugen Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 16:06:04 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -28,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -37,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 128 M 1 128 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart COMPUGEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Compugen Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUGEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 21,43 $
Last Close Price 13,61 $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 57,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anat Cohen-Dayag President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Jai Sekhri Chairman
Ari Krashin Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Henry Adewoye Chief Medical Officer
John Hunter Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUGEN LTD.128.36%1 128
LONZA GROUP AG72.93%49 769
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.10.61%32 766
SEAGEN INC.57.54%32 455
CELLTRION, INC.50.28%31 965
MODERNA, INC.256.90%27 625
