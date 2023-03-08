Advanced search
PR
CI
PR
Compugen to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

03/08/2023 | 07:01am EST
HOLON, ISRAEL, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (virtual), on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of Compugen's website at www.cgen.com. A replay will be available following the live event for 90 days.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Compugen also has a clinical stage partnered program, rilvegostomig (previously AZD2936), a PD-1/TIGIT bi-specific derived from COM902, that is in Phase 2 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance. The most advanced program, COM503 is advancing in IND enabling studies. COM503 is a potential first-in-class, high affinity antibody which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18, thereby releasing the natural IL-18 into the tumor microenvironment to inhibit cancer growth. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Company contact:
Yvonne Naughton, Ph.D.
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Email: ir@cgen.com  
Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071  

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compugen-to-participate-in-a-fireside-chat-at-the-oppenheimer-33rd-annual-healthcare-conference-301765512.html

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2023
