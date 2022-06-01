Compugen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOLON, Israel, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

Event: Jefferies Healthcare Conference, New York City

Date: Wednesday June 8, 2022

Fireside Chat Time: 1:30PM ET

A live webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Compugen website at www.cgen.com. A replay will also be available following the live event.

Event: JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, New York City

Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Fireside Chat Time: 9:00AM ET

A live webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Compugen website at www.cgen.com. A replay will also be available following the live event.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, in Phase 1 as a single agent and in dual, and triple combinations; COM902, a potential best-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid and hematological tumors, undergoing Phase 1 studies as a single agent and in dual combination with COM701. Partnered programs include bapotulimab, an antibody targeting ILDR2, in Phase 1 development, licensed to Bayer under a research and discovery collaboration and license agreement, and a TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific derived from COM902 (AZD2936) in Phase 1/2 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multi-specific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, including myeloid targets. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

