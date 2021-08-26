Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Compugen Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGEN   IL0010852080

COMPUGEN LTD.

(CGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Compugen : to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

08/26/2021 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), a leader in predictive discovery and development of first-in-class therapeutics for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that management will present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (virtual), on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:00 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Compugen's website at www.cgen.com. A replay will be available following the live event.

About Compugen  

Compugen is a clinical-stage discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable, predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. Compugen's lead product candidate, COM701, a first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, is undergoing Phase 1 studies as a single agent and in dual, and triple combination. COM902, Compugen's second fully owned clinical antibody targeting TIGIT, for the treatment of solid and hematological tumors, is undergoing Phase 1 studies as a single agent and in dual combination. Compugen's therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at www.cgen.com

Company contact:  
Yvonne Naughton, PhD  
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Email: ir@cgen.com  
Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071  

Investor Relations contact:
John Mullaly
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Email: jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com  
Tel: +1 (617) 429-3548

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compugen-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-19th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301363440.html

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about COMPUGEN LTD.
07:01aCOMPUGEN : to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Confer..
PR
08/19COMPUGEN : Says AstraZeneca Will Launch Study on Lung Cancer Drug Candidate Base..
MT
08/19COMPUGEN : Announces Bispecific Antibody Derived from COM902 to Enter Clinical D..
PR
08/19Compugen Announces Bispecific Antibody Derived from COM902 to Enter Clinical ..
CI
07/28COMPUGEN : Q2 Loss Widens as Expenses Climb
MT
07/28COMPUGEN : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28COMPUGEN : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 6-K)
PU
07/28COMPUGEN : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
PR
07/28Compugen Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
07/19COMPUGEN : Doses First Patient in Expansion Arm of Study Evaluating Triple Combi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPUGEN LTD.
More recommendations