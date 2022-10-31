AFR: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 03, 2022Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 03, 2022Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp_en/company/ir-en/publications/reports.html

