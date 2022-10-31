Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COP   DE000A288904

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA

(COP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:02 2022-10-31 am EDT
32.37 EUR   -0.89%
10/28COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/28COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
10/28COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
AFR: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/31/2022 | 10:36am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

31.10.2022 / 15:35 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2022
Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2022
Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp_en/company/ir-en/publications/reports.html

31.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1475925  31.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475925&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 121 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
Net income 2022 81,5 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
Net Debt 2022 603 M 600 M 600 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 1 706 M 1 696 M 1 696 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 8 734
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dirk-Michael Rauch Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer
Philipp von Ilberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Brecher Chief Technology Officer
Michael Fuchs Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Köhrmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA-54.10%1 696
ORACLE CORPORATION-11.29%208 575
SAP SE-21.75%108 451
SERVICENOW INC.-35.23%84 759
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-13.95%31 414
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-17.72%19 768