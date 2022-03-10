Log in
    COP   DE000A288904

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA

(COP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CompuGroup Medical : Conference Call Präsentation (Englische Version)

03/10/2022 | 01:33am EST
Q4/FY | 2021 - PRELIMINARY RESULTS

Investor/Analyst Call

Dr. Dirk Wössner, CEO

Michael Rauch, CFO

March 10, 2022

Disclaimer

The information provided in this presentation pertaining to CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (the "Company"), comprise the written materials/slides for presentations or discussions on the occasion of an investor conference, meeting or conference call ("Meeting"). Whilst all reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the information and facts stated herein as well as oral statements made in the Meeting are accurate and that the opinions and expectations contained herein and orally received during the Meeting are fair and reasonable, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company, any of its board members, or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information and/or opinions and no liability as to the accuracy of such information and/or opinions is accepted. The information provided in this presentation as well as during the Meeting contain forward looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the documents and are based on numerous assumptions which may or may not prove to be correct. The actual performance and results of the business of the Company could differ materially from the performance and results discussed in this document or in any other information received during the Meeting. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein or received during the Meeting whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or financial projections. The information contained in this presentation and/or received during the Meeting does not constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company, nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation thereto.

2 Mar 10, 2022 Q4/FY21 Investor & Analyst Call

VISION

NOBODY SHOULD

SUFFER OR DIE BECAUSE

AT SOME POINT

MEDICAL

INFORMATION WAS

MISSING

Frank Gotthardt, Founder

3 Mar 10, 2022 Q4/FY21 Investor & Analyst Call

2021 - Strong year with acceleration in strategic areas

Foundation for

Delivered progress

Focus on company culture

further growth

towards mid term targest

Increasing attention on ESG

Strong execution on investment

>5% organic growth in 2021

Strengthened team spirit

program

Massive step change in digitization

after successfully overcoming

the cyber attack

Successful integration of

in many of our markets

largest two acquisitions in

company history

2021

CGM well positioned for the future

4 Mar 10, 2022 Q4/FY21 Investor & Analyst Call

Excellent financial performance in 2021

More than

More than

Strong adjusted

Growing share

€ 1 billion

5 percent

EBITDA

of recurring

revenue

organic growth

revenue

5 Mar 10, 2022 Q4/FY21 Investor & Analyst Call

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

CompuGroup Medical SE published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 06:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 022 M 1 132 M 1 132 M
Net income 2021 81,2 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
Net Debt 2021 535 M 593 M 593 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 2 547 M 2 822 M 2 822 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 8 079
Free-Float 48,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 48,38 €
Average target price 84,25 €
Spread / Average Target 74,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Wössner Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Philipp von Ilberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Brecher Chief Technology Officer
Sven Thomas Müller Chief Information Officer
Ulrike Handel Member-Supervisory Board
