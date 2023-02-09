Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
  News
  Summary
    COP   DE000A288904

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA

(COP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:04:22 2023-02-09 am EST
45.88 EUR   +0.97%
01:53aCompugroup Medical : Quarterly statement
PU
01:33aCompugroup Medical : Q4/preliminary FY 2022 Quarterly Statement
PU
01:33aCompugroup Medical Se & Co. Kgaa : CGM in 2022 with double-digit revenue growth – strong 2023 guidance underlines mid-term ambitions
EQ
CompuGroup Medical : Quarterly statement

02/09/2023 | 01:53am EST
CompuGroup Medical

Quarterly Report

as of December 31, 2022 / preliminary results FY 2022

THE FINANICAL YEAR 2022 AT A GLANCE

CompuGroup Medical completed the financial year 2022 again with double-digit growth.

  • Group revenues at mEUR 1,130, up + 10 % compared to prior year
  • Organic revenue growth at 4.1 %, (prior year: 5.8 %), adjusted for the connector software upgrade in 2021 year, at 6.3 %
  • Adjusted EBITDA at mEUR 234, up 4 % compared to prior year
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21 % (prior year: 22 %)
  • Free cash flow of mEUR 69 (prior year: mEUR 101)
  • CAPEX at mEUR 76 (prior year: mEUR 64)

Financial key figures

01.10.-

01.10.-

kEUR

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Revenues

327,656

279,213

+ 17 %

1,129,739

1,025,322

+ 10 %

Recurring Revenues in %

57 %

63 %

- 6 ppt

65 %

65 %

+ 0 ppt

Organic growth in %

11.1 %

2.1 %

+ 8.9 ppt

4.1 %

5.8 %

- 1.7 ppt

EBITDA adjusted

67,933

53,897

+ 26 %

234,004

224,310

+ 4 %

EBITDA margin adjusted

20.7 %

19.3 %

+ 1.4 ppt

20.7 %

21.9 %

- 1.2 ppt

EPS adjusted (EUR) - diluted

0.47

0.49

- 3 %

1.80

1.95

- 8 %

CAPEX

19,507

13,801

+ 41 %

76,058

64,166

+ 19 %

Free Cash flow

45,406

28,180

+ 61 %

68,969

101,108

- 32 %

Number of shares outstanding ('000)

52,235

52,331

- 0 %

Quarterly report as of December 31, 2022

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

2

NOTICE

CompuGroup Medical has been reporting adjusted key figures for the operating result (EBITDA) and earnings per share since the financial year 2020. These key figures are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should be regarded as supplementary information. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share exclude effects from major acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries, business units and investments (including effects from the subsequent measurement of contingent purchase price liabilities), impairment losses and write-ups on investments, effects from the acquisition, construction and disposal of real estate, impairment losses and write-ups on owner-occupied property, as well as expenses in connection with share-based payment programs for Managing Directors, taxes attributable to the above effects and other non-operating or non-periodic non- recurring effects.

The figures and information contained in this financial report are preliminary and unaudited and are subject to audit and approval by the Supervisory Board. The publication of the final and audited results for the financial year 2022 will take place on March 24, 2023.

Unless otherwise stated, all information and explanatory notes in this report refer to the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, i.e. the three-month period from October 1 to December 31 (Q4), and all percentage changes refer to the respective year-on-year comparison, and to the fiscal year 2022 and 2021, i.e., the period January 1 to December 31 and all percentage changes to the respective prior-year comparison. Due to rounding, totals and percentages presented in this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Quarterly report as of December 31, 2022

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

3

FINANCIAL YEAR 2022 - SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

Digitization continues to drive growth

Across all segments, CompuGroup Medical sees rising demand for digitization in the healthcare sector. CGM continued to support its clients in digitization in the financial year 2022. Healthcare professionals today need to manage electronic health records and e- prescriptions, digitize medication and emergency data sets, issue electronic sick notes, administer risk assessment for medication and to virtualize and mobilize their patient communication. Secure email communication with KIM, enables e-patient notes and secure messaging for a better and more digital patient journey.

Cyber attack

In December 2021, CGM became the target of a so-called ransomware attack. CGM resolutely protected its systems, employees and customers and took measures together with public authorities and external experts to respond to and fend off the ransomware attack. All essential systems and processes were restored within a few weeks.

War in Ukraine

At the end of February 2022 the attack on Ukraine started and continues to this day. In the fiscal year 2022, CGM had no material direct impact on the recognition and measurement of assets and liabilities as of the reporting date. However, future effects on the net assets, financial position and results of operations cannot be ruled out completely at the present time.

Additional financing line

In June 2022, CGM entered into an additional credit line of mEUR 200 with the European Investment Bank (EIB) with a maturity until July 11, 2028. The European Investment Bank is financing up to 50 % of CGM's research and development costs with the additional credit line on an assigned basis.

Changes concerning the Managing Directors

In June 2022, the Administrative Board of CompuGroup Medical Management SE and CEO Dr. Dirk Wössner mutually agreed to end their contract effective June 30, 2022 due to differing views regarding the long-term strategy of the company. At July 1, 2022 CFO Michael Rauch has been appointed as Spokesman of the Managing Directors and became a member of the Administrative Board.

Quarterly report as of December 31, 2022

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

4

Customer wins

CGM realized strategic customer wins in the ambulatory and hospital business. In southern Germany, CGM won a tender project with emergency practices that will be fully equipped with CGM M1 PRO, enabling a unified workflow for use across practices. In the hospital information systems area, demand for the next generation of technology continues unabated, as underscored by recent strategic customer wins such as the Center of Dental Medicine, University of Zurich, and the Biedenkopf Hospital in Germany.

International digitization efforts for doctors and hospitals

In France, the rollout of the first phase of the government-sponsored digitization program for medical practices SEGUR was successfully completed. In the hospital business, the order intake related to the Hospital Future Act reached a new record of MEUR 90 at the end of the year. CGM expects revenues of MEUR 90 to MEUR 110 in the coming years related to the Hospital Future Act. In December, CGM also announced a planned cooperation with SAP, one of the world's leading providers of business process management software. By combining the expertise of both companies, new intelligent solutions are to be created that are specifically tailored to the requirements in the inpatient area, in order to provide the best possible and future-proof support for the hybrid modular system landscapes of our customers.

Positioning of the data business for future growth

In order to strengthen CGM's innovative, data-based product offering, further emphasizing the importance of data to improve healthcare, CGM acquired in early May 100 % of the shares of INSIGHT Health Group, based in Waldems, Germany. Founded in 1999, INSIGHT Health offers innovative solutions for market and healthcare research in the German healthcare sector, taking into account the highest level of data protection compliance. Its customers include well-known companies in the pharmaceutical industry, pharmacies, doctors' associations, health insurance companies, and scientific and political institutions. In the second half of the year, CGM and INSIGHT Health launched a joint product offering for pharmaceutical companies.

The acquisition of the GHG business, announced in November and completed in January 2023, complements CGM's portfolio of innovative data-based solutions for the healthcare sector. The Heidelberg-based company offers e-health applications to improve patients' quality of life and helps physicians provide the best possible treatment with the help of digital solutions.

CGM strengthens its position in the Italian data market with the acquisition of 20% of the shares of the Italian New Line RdM Società Benefit S.p.A. (New Line) in December. The investment represents a first cornerstone for CGM in developing international markets with innovative data solutions.

Quarterly report as of December 31, 2022

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CompuGroup Medical SE published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
