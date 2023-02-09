CompuGroup Medical : Quarterly statement

CompuGroup Medical Quarterly Report as of December 31, 2022 / preliminary results FY 2022

THE FINANICAL YEAR 2022 AT A GLANCE CompuGroup Medical completed the financial year 2022 again with double-digit growth. Group revenues at mEUR 1,130, up + 10 % compared to prior year

Organic revenue growth at 4.1 %, (prior year: 5.8 %), adjusted for the connector software upgrade in 2021 year, at 6.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA at mEUR 234, up 4 % compared to prior year

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21 % (prior year: 22 %)

Free cash flow of mEUR 69 (prior year: mEUR 101)

CAPEX at mEUR 76 (prior year: mEUR 64) Financial key figures 01.10.- 01.10.- kEUR 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Revenues 327,656 279,213 + 17 % 1,129,739 1,025,322 + 10 % Recurring Revenues in % 57 % 63 % - 6 ppt 65 % 65 % + 0 ppt Organic growth in % 11.1 % 2.1 % + 8.9 ppt 4.1 % 5.8 % - 1.7 ppt EBITDA adjusted 67,933 53,897 + 26 % 234,004 224,310 + 4 % EBITDA margin adjusted 20.7 % 19.3 % + 1.4 ppt 20.7 % 21.9 % - 1.2 ppt EPS adjusted (EUR) - diluted 0.47 0.49 - 3 % 1.80 1.95 - 8 % CAPEX 19,507 13,801 + 41 % 76,058 64,166 + 19 % Free Cash flow 45,406 28,180 + 61 % 68,969 101,108 - 32 % Number of shares outstanding ('000) 52,235 52,331 - 0 % Quarterly report as of December 31, 2022 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 2

NOTICE CompuGroup Medical has been reporting adjusted key figures for the operating result (EBITDA) and earnings per share since the financial year 2020. These key figures are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should be regarded as supplementary information. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share exclude effects from major acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries, business units and investments (including effects from the subsequent measurement of contingent purchase price liabilities), impairment losses and write-ups on investments, effects from the acquisition, construction and disposal of real estate, impairment losses and write-ups on owner-occupied property, as well as expenses in connection with share-based payment programs for Managing Directors, taxes attributable to the above effects and other non-operating or non-periodic non- recurring effects. The figures and information contained in this financial report are preliminary and unaudited and are subject to audit and approval by the Supervisory Board. The publication of the final and audited results for the financial year 2022 will take place on March 24, 2023. Unless otherwise stated, all information and explanatory notes in this report refer to the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, i.e. the three-month period from October 1 to December 31 (Q4), and all percentage changes refer to the respective year-on-year comparison, and to the fiscal year 2022 and 2021, i.e., the period January 1 to December 31 and all percentage changes to the respective prior-year comparison. Due to rounding, totals and percentages presented in this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided. Quarterly report as of December 31, 2022 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 3

FINANCIAL YEAR 2022 - SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Digitization continues to drive growth Across all segments, CompuGroup Medical sees rising demand for digitization in the healthcare sector. CGM continued to support its clients in digitization in the financial year 2022. Healthcare professionals today need to manage electronic health records and e- prescriptions, digitize medication and emergency data sets, issue electronic sick notes, administer risk assessment for medication and to virtualize and mobilize their patient communication. Secure email communication with KIM, enables e-patient notes and secure messaging for a better and more digital patient journey. Cyber attack In December 2021, CGM became the target of a so-called ransomware attack. CGM resolutely protected its systems, employees and customers and took measures together with public authorities and external experts to respond to and fend off the ransomware attack. All essential systems and processes were restored within a few weeks. War in Ukraine At the end of February 2022 the attack on Ukraine started and continues to this day. In the fiscal year 2022, CGM had no material direct impact on the recognition and measurement of assets and liabilities as of the reporting date. However, future effects on the net assets, financial position and results of operations cannot be ruled out completely at the present time. Additional financing line In June 2022, CGM entered into an additional credit line of mEUR 200 with the European Investment Bank (EIB) with a maturity until July 11, 2028. The European Investment Bank is financing up to 50 % of CGM's research and development costs with the additional credit line on an assigned basis. Changes concerning the Managing Directors In June 2022, the Administrative Board of CompuGroup Medical Management SE and CEO Dr. Dirk Wössner mutually agreed to end their contract effective June 30, 2022 due to differing views regarding the long-term strategy of the company. At July 1, 2022 CFO Michael Rauch has been appointed as Spokesman of the Managing Directors and became a member of the Administrative Board. Quarterly report as of December 31, 2022 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 4