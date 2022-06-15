Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COP   DE000A288904

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA

(COP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:39 2022-06-15 am EDT
38.18 EUR   +0.05%
11:15aCOMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/14COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/02CompuGroup Medical appoints CFO Michael Rauch as Spokesman for the Managing Directors
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/15/2022 | 11:15am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2022 / 17:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Julius Fynn
Last name(s): Rauch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Rauch
Position: Managing director of the general partner of the issuer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A288904

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.9091 EUR 18954.55 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.9091 EUR 18954.5500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


15.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76123  15.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376645&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
