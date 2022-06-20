Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COP   DE000A288904

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA

(COP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:05 2022-06-20 am EDT
39.64 EUR   +3.61%
04:40aCOMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/17COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/17COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/20/2022 | 04:40am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.06.2022 / 10:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: GT 1 Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Gotthardt
Position: Chairman of Administrative Board of CompuGroup Medical Management SE

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A288904

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.94 EUR 23522.80 EUR
38.00 EUR 9424.00 EUR
38.00 EUR 10336.00 EUR
38.00 EUR 32680.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.9814 EUR 75962.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


20.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76247  20.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378749&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 091 M 1 141 M 1 141 M
Net income 2022 87,7 M 91,8 M 91,8 M
Net Debt 2022 551 M 577 M 577 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 1 999 M 2 091 M 2 091 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 8 210
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 38,26 €
Average target price 71,45 €
Spread / Average Target 86,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk S. Wössner Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Philipp von Ilberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Brecher Chief Technology Officer
Sven Thomas Müller Chief Information Officer
Ulrike Handel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA-46.23%2 091
ORACLE CORPORATION-22.35%180 688
SAP SE-28.73%109 031
SERVICENOW INC.-31.63%88 962
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-21.95%29 735
SENSETIME GROUP INC.8.73%25 354