CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.06.2022 / 10:42

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Prof. (apl.) Dr. med First name: Daniel Last name(s): Gotthardt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the Administrative Board of CompuGroup Medical Management SE

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A288904

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 37.92 EUR 7432.32 EUR 37.94 EUR 21094.64 EUR 37.96 EUR 17879.16 EUR 37.98 EUR 26737.92 EUR 38.00 EUR 2774.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 37.9590 EUR 75918.0400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

17/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

