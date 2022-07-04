Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COP   DE000A288904

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA

(COP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:29 2022-07-04 am EDT
40.56 EUR   -2.12%
10:46aCOMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:44aCOMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/01COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Summary 
Summary

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/04/2022 | 10:46am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.07.2022 / 16:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. (apl.) Dr. med
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Gotthardt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Administrative Board of CompuGroup Medical Management SE

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A288904

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41.00 EUR 98400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41.0000 EUR 98400.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


04.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76629  04.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1390385&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
