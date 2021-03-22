Log in
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA

(COP)
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/22/2021
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.03.2021 / 16:58
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: http://www.cgm.com/geschaeftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: http://www.cgm.com/annual_reports

22.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1177344  22.03.2021 

© EQS 2021
