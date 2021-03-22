CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 25, 2021Address: http://www.cgm.com/geschaeftsberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 25, 2021Address: http://www.cgm.com/annual_reports

