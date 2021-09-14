Log in
    COP   DE000A288904

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA

(COP)
  Report
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA announces medium-term targets for EBITDA-margin for the first time

09/14/2021 | 10:46am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA announces medium-term targets for EBITDA-margin for the first time 14-Sep-2021 / 16:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA ("CompuGroup Medical") announces medium-term targets for the development of the adjusted EBITDA-margin for the first time. The medium-term growth target of increasing group revenues year-on-year organically by 5 percent and more per year from 2021 through 2025 had been published previously. In addition, today the managing directors of the general partner CompuGroup Medical Management SE ("Managing Directors") have also concluded and adopted specific targets from the ongoing planning process with regard to the medium-term increase in adjusted EBITDA-margin for the first time. Accordingly, CompuGroup Medical aims to increase the adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 25 % in 2023 and approximately 27 % in 2025. Further information on medium-term targets will be presented at tomorrow's virtual Capital Markets Day.

In light of the ongoing investment program announced in December 2020 to accelerate growth, the Managing Directors confirm the full year 2021 guidance. CompuGroup Medical expects revenues in 2021 to be in a range of EUR 1 billion and EUR 1.04 billion as well as adjusted EBITDA between EUR 210 million and EUR 230 million.

Explanation of financial figures:

The financial figure of adjusted operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) is not a figure defined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). It includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted by the effects of major acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries, business units and shareholdings, amortization as well as write-ups of shareholdings, effects from the acquisition, construction and sale of real estate, amortization and write-ups on owner-occupied real estate as well as expenses in connection with share-based compensation programs of the Managing Directors, as well as other non-operating or non-period-related non-recurring effects.

Adjusted EBITDA-margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by group revenue.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may differ significantly from future results and often in fact differ. All forward-looking statements reflect CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA's ("CompuGroup Medical") current view on future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding CompuGroup Medical's business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategy. Forward-looking statements should always be considered from the perspective of the date on which they are made. CompuGroup Medical as well as their affiliated companies expressly disclaim any obligation to update, review or adjust any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future developments or other reasons. Any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements expressed in this release or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments is expressly excluded.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 
              Maria Trost 21 
              56070 Koblenz 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)261 8000 7030 
Fax:          +49 (0)261 8000 3200 
E-mail:       investor@cgm.com 
Internet:     www.cgm.com 
ISIN:         DE000A288904 
WKN:          A28890 
Indices:      MDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1233329 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1233329 14-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233329&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2021 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

