  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
  News
  7. Summary
    COP   DE000A288904

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA

(COP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/02 03:02:43 pm EDT
51.60 EUR   -1.53%
03:06pCompuGroup Medical appoints CFO Michael Rauch as Spokesman for the Managing Directors
EQ
03:03pCompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA appoints CFO Michael Rauch as Spokesman of the Managing Directors
EQ
05/20COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA appoints CFO Michael Rauch as Spokesman of the Managing Directors

06/02/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA appoints CFO Michael Rauch as Spokesman of the Managing Directors

02-Jun-2022 / 21:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA announces that the Administrative Board of CompuGroup Managment SE and CEO Dr. Dirk Wössner decided today in mutual agreement to end his contract as of June 30, 2022, including the resignation from his positions as member of the Administrative Board and as Managing Director. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Michael Rauch is appointed as Spokesman of the Managing Directors as from 1 July 2022 and as member of the Administrative Board. The number of Managing Directors is reduced from 7 to 5. Apart from Michael Rauch the members continue to be Angela Mazza Teufer, Emanuele Mugnani, Dr. Eckart Pech and Hannes Reichl. The current Managing Director Frank Brecher will report to Michael Rauch as Senior Vice President Operational Excellence and will support the already started transformation towards stronger profitable growth by efficiency and process improvements.

02-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)160 3630362
Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200
E-mail: investor@cgm.com
Internet: www.cgm.com
ISIN: DE000A288904
WKN: A28890
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1367753

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1367753  02-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1367753&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
