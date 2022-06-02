DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA appoints CFO Michael Rauch as Spokesman of the Managing Directors



02-Jun-2022 / 21:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA announces that the Administrative Board of CompuGroup Managment SE and CEO Dr. Dirk Wössner decided today in mutual agreement to end his contract as of June 30, 2022, including the resignation from his positions as member of the Administrative Board and as Managing Director. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Michael Rauch is appointed as Spokesman of the Managing Directors as from 1 July 2022 and as member of the Administrative Board. The number of Managing Directors is reduced from 7 to 5. Apart from Michael Rauch the members continue to be Angela Mazza Teufer, Emanuele Mugnani, Dr. Eckart Pech and Hannes Reichl. The current Managing Director Frank Brecher will report to Michael Rauch as Senior Vice President Operational Excellence and will support the already started transformation towards stronger profitable growth by efficiency and process improvements. 02-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

