DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

CompuGroup Medical appoints CFO Michael Rauch as Spokesman for the Managing Directors



02.06.2022 / 21:04

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Administrative Board and CEO Dr. Dirk Wössner mutually agree on termination of contract as of June 30, 2022

CFO Michael Rauch is appointed Spokesman of the Managing Directors as primus inter pares and takes a seat on the Administrative Board

Reduction of the number of Managing Directors from seven to five ? Frank Brecher will report to Michael Rauch as Senior Vice President Operational Excellence

New board structure with increased responsibility for the operational Managing Directors Angela Mazza Teufer, Emanuele Mugnani, Dr. Eckart Pech and Hannes Reichl

Strategic direction unchanged with focus on growth opportunities through digitization in the healthcare sector and strengthening of platform growth



Koblenz. The Administrative Board of CompuGroup Managment SE and CEO Dr. Dirk Wössner mutually agreed to end his contract effective June 30, 2022 due to differing views regarding the long-term strategy of the company. Chief Financial Officer Michael Rauch is appointed as Spokesman of the Managing Directors and as their primus inter pares, he will also take a seat on the Administrative Board.

The number of Managing Directors will be reduced from seven to five. In addition to Michael Rauch, the Board will continue to include Angela Mazza Teufer, Emanuele Mugnani, Dr. Eckart Pech and Hannes Reichl. The current Managing Director Frank Brecher will report to Michael Rauch as Senior Vice President Operational Excellence and support the already initiated transformation towards stronger profitable growth with efficiency and process improvements.

With the new board structure, CompuGroup Medical is taking the next step in its development as an innovative and high-growth company and is strengthening the autonomy of the operating segments to sustainably enable the acceleration of growth. All functional areas will be bundled under the leadership of Michael Rauch, whose responsibilities include ? in addition to the CFO area and the newly created Operational Excellence area ? also Human Resources, Group IT plus Legal, Compliance and M&A. The strategy remains focused on providing all physicians, pharmacists, hospitals and other healthcare facilities with the best possible support in their mission to provide healthcare to the public with a wide range of digitization solutions and software offerings.

Frank Gotthardt, company founder and Chairman of the Administrative Board, said: "The Administrative Board is convinced that the chosen path of consistent digitization and platform growth is the right one. The new board structure ensures continuity in terms of excellent know-how, uncompromising customer focus and innovative capability, as well as efficiency and speed in processes. Dirk Wössner has done a great job for CGM. His strategic focus on the acceleration of organic growth and the unity of CGM deserve special mention. On behalf of the entire Administrative Board, I would like to express my gratitude to Dirk Wössner today for his enormous commitment to CGM's goals. We wish him all the very best for his future."



About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.025 billion in 2021, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors? offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals and social welfare institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical?s services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 19 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among healthcare professionals. More than 8,500 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.



Contact for Media Representatives:

Alexander Weimer

Head of Brand Communication

T +49 261 8000-6100

M presse@cgm.com



Contact for Analysts and Investors:

Claudia Thomé

Corporate Vice President Investor Relations

T +49 160 3630362

M claudia.thome@cgm.com