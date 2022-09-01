Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COP   DE000A288904

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA

(COP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:02 2022-09-01 am EDT
36.60 EUR   -2.45%
03:49aCompuGroup Medical confirms mid-term ambition at the Capital Markets Day
EQ
08/31COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
08/08COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CompuGroup Medical confirms mid-term ambition at the Capital Markets Day

09/01/2022 | 03:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CompuGroup Medical confirms mid-term ambition at the Capital Markets Day

01.09.2022 / 09:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • CGM well on track for strong revenue growth in 2022
  • Mid-term organic revenue growth of more than 5 % CAGR reconfirmed
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin improvement post investment phase towards 27 % by 2025
  • Every segment delivers on revenue growth and margin expansion
  • Recently raised guidance for 2022 confirmed

Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM), one of the world’s leading e-health providers, today holds its Capital Markets Day 2022 in Koblenz. The Managing Directors and the CGM US CEO give deep insights into the growth opportunities of every segment and how the company’s product offering supports the ongoing digitization in healthcare. 

The company communicated mid-term targets at the prior year’s Capital Markets Day in September 2021 for the first time. During the past twelve months, CGM delivered on those targets, and management confirms the ambition to organically grow at an average annual compound growth rate of 5 percent and more from 2021 to 2025 and to increase the adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 25 % in 2023 and to approximately 27 % in 2025. The share of recurring revenue, which underlines the high resilience of CGM’s business, is expected to increase to more than 70 % in 2025.

“With the comprehensive product portfolio, CGM is ideally positioned to support all healthcare practitioners with the changing requirements in the healthcare sector. The digital patient journey is becoming reality and we provide all building blocks for the needs of our customers”, says the Spokesman for the Managing Directors & CFO Michael Rauch “Every segment is committed to deliver increased returns from the investments initiated in 2021 with Q4-2022 being the first proof point.”

Further information on the Capital Markets Day 2022 are available for download on the company website under Investor Relations.


About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 
CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.025 billion in 2021, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors’ offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals and social welfare institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical’s services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 19 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among healthcare professionals. More than 8,500 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.

Contact for Media Representatives:
Alexander Weimer
Head of Corporate Communications
T +49 261 8000-6100
M press@cgm.com

Contact for Analysts and Investors:
Claudia Thomé
Corporate Vice President Investor Relations
T +49 160 3630362
M claudia.thome@cgm.com

01.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)160 3630362
Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200
E-mail: investor@cgm.com
Internet: www.cgm.com
ISIN: DE000A288904
WKN: A28890
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1432759

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1432759  01.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432759&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA
03:49aCompuGroup Medical confirms mid-term ambition at the Capital Markets Day
EQ
08/31COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
08/08COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
08/05COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
08/05COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/05COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/04COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
08/04COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
08/04COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
08/04CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Si..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 123 M 1 131 M 1 131 M
Net income 2022 84,6 M 85,2 M 85,2 M
Net Debt 2022 592 M 597 M 597 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 1 960 M 1 974 M 1 974 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 8 734
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 37,52 €
Average target price 64,41 €
Spread / Average Target 71,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk-Michael Rauch Managing Director & CFO
Philipp von Ilberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Brecher Chief Technology Officer
Ulrike Handel Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Fuchs Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA-47.27%1 974
ORACLE CORPORATION-14.98%197 578
SAP SE-31.99%98 935
SERVICENOW INC.-33.04%88 073
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-13.08%33 051
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-15.41%20 675