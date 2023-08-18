Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.08.2023 / 11:17 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Justus Mats
Last name(s):Rauch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:Michael
Last name(s):Rauch
Position:Managing director of the general partner of the issuer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A288904

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
40.54 EUR12162.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
40.5400 EUR12162.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:XETRA
MIC:XETR


Language:English
Company:CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet:www.cgm.com

 
