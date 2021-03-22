Log in
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA

(COP)
DGAP-CMS : CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

03/22/2021 | 11:51am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Share Buy-Back 
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information 
2021-03-22 / 16:49 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with 
Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 3rd Interim Announcement 
In the period from March 15, 2021 until and including March 19, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back 
an aggregate number of 157,426 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had 
been announced on February 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to 
start on February 26, 2021. 
The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from March 15, 2021 until and including March 19, 
2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows: 
Date          Aggregate volume (number of no-par value Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs 
              shares)                                  and charges) 
March 15,     30,805                                   69.2638 
2021 
March 16,     31,147                                   70.9539 
2021 
March 17,     31,512                                   70.3399 
2021 
March 18,     31,677                                   70.2978 
2021 
March 19,     32,285                                   70.0789 
2021 
Total:        157,426                                  70.1888

The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from February 26, 2021 until and including March 19, 2021 amounts to 405,068 shares.

Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company's website under www.cgm.com/sbb.

The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Koblenz, March 22, 2021

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA The general partner -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 
              Maria Trost 21 
              56070 Koblenz 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.cgm.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1177342 2021-03-22

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

