DGAP-CMS : CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Share Buy-Back CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information 2021-03-22 / 16:49 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 3rd Interim Announcement In the period from March 15, 2021 until and including March 19, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 157,426 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on February 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on February 26, 2021. The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from March 15, 2021 until and including March 19, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows: Date Aggregate volume (number of no-par value Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs shares) and charges) March 15, 30,805 69.2638 2021 March 16, 31,147 70.9539 2021 March 17, 31,512 70.3399 2021 March 18, 31,677 70.2978 2021 March 19, 32,285 70.0789 2021 Total: 157,426 70.1888

The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from February 26, 2021 until and including March 19, 2021 amounts to 405,068 shares.

Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company's website under www.cgm.com/sbb.

The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Koblenz, March 22, 2021

Koblenz, March 22, 2021

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

