    DE000A288904

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA

(COP)
2023-03-03
46.04 EUR   +3.46%
Lauterbach: Introduce electronic patient files for all in 2024
DP
02/22COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/15COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Gets a Buy rating from Stifel
MD
Lauterbach: Introduce electronic patient files for all in 2024

03/05/2023 | 09:48am EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - According to the will of Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), every person with health insurance should receive an electronic patient file next year. "At the end of next year, the electronic patient file will be mandatory for everyone," Lauterbach announced in the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (F.A.S.)." "Everyone who does not expressly object will automatically be included." Accordingly, Lauterbach wants to present his proposal to the federal cabinet on Monday. He also wants to make the electronic prescription mandatory in 2024.

The electronic patient file (ePA) is to make, for example, X-ray images on CD, paper files and faxes superfluous. They can then be viewed by cell phone or computer. Doctors, physiotherapists, nurses and midwives will be able to get a picture of their patients' state of health with just a few clicks or view a complete medical history.

The electronic patient file has been available as a voluntary offer for the 74 million people with statutory health insurance since January 2021, but only less than one percent of patients have used it so far, according to Lauterbach.

With the electronic file, the patient becomes the master of his data, the minister advertised. "He gets an orderly overview of doctor's letters, findings, medications." This also helps with treatment, he said. "His doctor can quickly see which medication he can prescribe in addition, whether there are interactions. He can also see if a colleague has already examined the same thing before."

Technically, Lauterbach wants to take a pragmatic approach. "We won't wait until there is a standardized data structure for all findings." For starters, he says, it will be possible to feed in PDF or Word files.

The stated goal of the ePA is to make care more effective and better - for example, by making multiple examinations unnecessary. However, there are delays in the networking of practices. A dispute over data protection is simmering on several issues. Federal Data Protection Commissioner Ulrich Kelber, for example, has been critical of the planned procedure of only dispensing with the file if the patient actively objects./bf/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
