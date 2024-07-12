EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



12.07.2024 / 15:36 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 15, 2024

Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 15, 2024

Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp_en/company/ir-en/publications/reports.html



12.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

