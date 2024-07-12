EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 15, 2024
Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 15, 2024
Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp_en/company/ir-en/publications/reports.html

