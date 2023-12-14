CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA is a Germany-based company engaged in the enterprise software development. The Company focuses on providing software solutions to healthcare institutions. The activities are divided into six segments: Ambulatory Software Services (AIS), providing practice management software and medical records; Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), including integrated clinical, administrative and financial software applications for pharmacies; Hospital Information Systems (HIS), such as laboratory and special care information systems; Communication & Data (C&D), offering software interfaces for pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturers; provides Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS); Workflow & Decision Support (WDS), delivering software for management support aimed at healthcare payers, such as health insurers and managed care companies, and Internet Service Provider (ISP), providing Internet for healthcare providers.

Sector Software