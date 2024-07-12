More about the company
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA is a Germany-based company engaged in the enterprise software development. The Company focuses on providing software solutions to healthcare institutions. The activities are divided into six segments: Ambulatory Software Services (AIS), providing practice management software and medical records; Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), including integrated clinical, administrative and financial software applications for pharmacies; Hospital Information Systems (HIS), such as laboratory and special care information systems; Communication & Data (C&D), offering software interfaces for pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturers; provides Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS); Workflow & Decision Support (WDS), delivering software for management support aimed at healthcare payers, such as health insurers and managed care companies, and Internet Service Provider (ISP), providing Internet for healthcare providers.