CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: CompuGroup Medical acquires Pridok AS

EQS-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Today, Profdoc AS, a 100% subsidiary of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, has entered into an agreement with the shareholders of Pridok AS to acquire 100% of the shares in Pridok AS.
Pridok AS with its corporate seat in Tønsberg, Norway, offers a web-based digital patient journal system for the healthcare sector. In the financial year 2023, it generated revenues of approximately NOK 46.8 million (equals approximately EUR 4.1 million), which corresponds to a year-on-year growth rate of 32%.
The consideration for the shares in Pridok AS amount to NOK 404.9 million (equals approximately EUR 35.7 million). Depending on Pridok AS’ development of the business in the financial years 2024 until 2028, additional consideration tranches may become payable up to an aggregate amount of NOK 185 million (approximately EUR 16.3 million).
Closing of the transaction is expected on June 25, 2024 and is not subject to material conditions.
End of Inside Information
25-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
|Maria Trost 21
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)160 3630362
|Fax:
|+49 (0)261 8000 3200
|E-mail:
|investor@cgm.com
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A288904
|WKN:
|A28890
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1932989
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1932989 25-Jun-2024 CET/CEST