EQS-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: CompuGroup Medical acquires Pridok AS



25-Jun-2024 / 20:41 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Today, Profdoc AS, a 100% subsidiary of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, has entered into an agreement with the shareholders of Pridok AS to acquire 100% of the shares in Pridok AS.

Pridok AS with its corporate seat in Tønsberg, Norway, offers a web-based digital patient journal system for the healthcare sector. In the financial year 2023, it generated revenues of approximately NOK 46.8 million (equals approximately EUR 4.1 million), which corresponds to a year-on-year growth rate of 32%.

The consideration for the shares in Pridok AS amount to NOK 404.9 million (equals approximately EUR 35.7 million). Depending on Pridok AS’ development of the business in the financial years 2024 until 2028, additional consideration tranches may become payable up to an aggregate amount of NOK 185 million (approximately EUR 16.3 million).

Closing of the transaction is expected on June 25, 2024 and is not subject to material conditions.