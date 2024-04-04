EQS Voting Rights Announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

04.04.2024 / 17:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
03 Apr 2024 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 3.02 % 53,734,576
Previous publication 0.00 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
1,623,6323.02 % %


Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
1873715  04.04.2024 CET/CEST

