CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA adopts resolution on share buy-back program for up to 500,000 shares



25-March-2024 / 19:15 CET/CEST

The general partner of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (the “Company”) (ISIN: DE000A288904 | WKN: A28890), utilizing the authorization granted by its annual general meeting of May 19, 2021 pursuant to section 71(1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz), resolved today to buy back a maximum number of up to 500,000 shares of the Company (corresponding to approx. 0.93% of the Company’s share capital) at a maximum aggregate purchase price (excluding transaction costs) of up to EUR 15,500,000 (the “Share Buy-Back Program”).

The Share Buy-Back Program will be carried out by a credit institution. The credit institution will acquire the shares on the stock market and will decide on the timing of each acquisition independently of the Company in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) in conjunction with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. In addition, the consideration paid per share (excluding transaction costs) must not exceed, or fall short of, the price of the Company’s shares in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange determined by the opening auction on the trading day by more than 10%.

Shares will be bought back in the period from March 26, 2024 to and including April 28, 2024. The Company’s treasury shares acquired by means of the Share Buy-Back Program may be used for any purpose permitted under the authorization granted by the annual general meeting of May 19, 2021.

Further details will be published separately by the Company prior to the start of the share buy-back.