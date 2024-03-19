

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.03.2024 / 14:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Julius Fynn Last name(s): Rauch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Rauch Position: Managing director of the general partner of the issuer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A288904

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 26.76 EUR 6716.76 EUR 26.78 EUR 5088.20 EUR 26.80 EUR 8281.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 26.7815 EUR 20086.1600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

19/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

