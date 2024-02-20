EQS-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend
General partner of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA plans dividend increase

20-Feb-2024 / 20:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

General partner of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA plans dividend increase

Against the background of the stable financial and earnings position the general partner of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM) intends to sustainably increase the dividend payment to a higher level. Therefore, the general partner plans to propose to the Annual General Meeting to increase the dividend per dividend bearing share to EUR 1.00 for the financial year 2023, compared to a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for the financial year 2022.

The proposed dividend increase will be on the agenda of the Supervisory Board after the final financial statements for the financial year 2023 are available.

A dividend payment based on the final dividend proposal of the general partner and the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2023 is subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting as well as further legal requirements.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA will publish the full Annual Report for the financial year 2023 as planned on March 28, 2024.

 

 



End of Inside Information

20-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)160 3630362
Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200
E-mail: investor@cgm.com
Internet: www.cgm.com
ISIN: DE000A288904
WKN: A28890
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1841405

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1841405  20-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1841405&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp