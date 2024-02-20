EQS-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend
General partner of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA plans dividend increase
Against the background of the stable financial and earnings position the general partner of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM) intends to sustainably increase the dividend payment to a higher level. Therefore, the general partner plans to propose to the Annual General Meeting to increase the dividend per dividend bearing share to EUR 1.00 for the financial year 2023, compared to a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for the financial year 2022.
The proposed dividend increase will be on the agenda of the Supervisory Board after the final financial statements for the financial year 2023 are available.
A dividend payment based on the final dividend proposal of the general partner and the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2023 is subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting as well as further legal requirements.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA will publish the full Annual Report for the financial year 2023 as planned on March 28, 2024.
End of Inside Information
20-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
|Maria Trost 21
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)160 3630362
|Fax:
|+49 (0)261 8000 3200
|E-mail:
|investor@cgm.com
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A288904
|WKN:
|A28890
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1841405
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1841405 20-Feb-2024 CET/CEST