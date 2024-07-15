NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The analyst firm Jefferies has upgraded its rating for Compugroup to "Hold" with a target price of 18 euros following detailed quarterly figures. The final key figures of the software provider specializing in medical practices and clinics were all in line with the preliminary key data, analyst Fabian Piasta wrote in an initial reaction on Monday. The revised sales outlook should be achievable in view of the relatively low previous year's figures./edh/la

