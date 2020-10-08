CompuGroup Medical : and NOWEDA intend to comprehensively digitize the patient journey via CLICKDOC and IhreApotheken.de within the framework of 'Future Pact Pharmacy'

DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Alliance

Planned cooperation between CompuGroup Medical and NOWEDA within the framework of "Future Pact Pharmacy" ("Zukunftspakt Apotheke"): end-to-end services between doctors, pharmacists and patients

Connection between IhreApotheken.de and CLICKDOC will enable order and delivery of drugs from the chosen pharmacy to the customer within a few hours

Digitization benefits pharmacies with a broad, digital presence, simplified procedures and improved customer service

More transparency and convenience for patients by enabling a seamless patient journey



Koblenz. Patients in Germany will soon be able to organize the greatest part of a typical visit to the doctor and pharmacy online: CLICKDOC already enables to find the right practice online, to make a doctor's appointment and to participate in a video consultation. In future, CLICKDOC will also enable the ordering of drugs from on-site pharmacies within the scope of the legal framework.

To this end, CompuGroup Medical (CGM), operator of CLICKDOC and one of the largest providers of eHealth solutions worldwide, and NOWEDA, operator of the online portal IhreApotheken.de - in short ia.de -, within the framework "Future Pact Pharmacy", are planning a cooperation that is also open to other potential partners. ia.de is a part of the "Future Pact Pharmacy" - a joint initiative by NOWEDA and Hubert Burda Media, Pharma Privat and Apostore. The aim is an open and connected healthcare eco-system, which links together the strength of the comprehensive healthcare provision and the opportunities of digitization in order to make the customer journey as secure, simple and fast as possible for both patients and consumers in Germany.

Through this intended collaboration, it will be possible to order drugs and redeem prescriptions in the selected pharmacy via the CLICKDOC app. The order can be collected from the pharmacy within a few hours. If the pharmacy offers a courier service, the order can - particularly quickly and conveniently - be delivered home on the same day. With around 7,000 participating pharmacies, ia.de is the first and largest pre-ordering platform for on-site pharmacies that covers Germany comprehensively.

"Through the intended cooperation, we enable a broad digital presence for pharmacies, which not only results in significantly simplified procedures, but also takes customer service to a whole new level. It is therefore a significant step in terms of digitizing the patient journey. In future, patients will neither need to bring paper forms from the practice into the pharmacy, nor enter their data repeatedly for various services. Instead, we are presenting a comfortable and secure digital patient journey for outpatient treatment and the supply of drugs including the redemption of prescriptions and the optional delivery by the courier service of the chosen pharmacy without media interruptions," explains Dr. Ralph Körfgen, Managing Director Ambulatory & Pharmacy Information Systems at CGM.

Dr. Michael Kuck, Chairman of NOWEDA, adds: "We are collectively using the opportunities provided by the digitization of healthcare. Together with our strong partners, we would like to provide an offer with and for the actors of healthcare as a future agreement, which fulfills the users' and patients' requirements on-site and online in the best possible way and thus also further strengthens and secures the comprehensive supply of drugs by pharmacies on-site." The collaboration expands the range of services of pharmacies on-site as an important part of the provision of healthcare via the additional online distribution channel. To do this, the processes that are already established on ia.de will be integrated into CLICKDOC on the customer side.





About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading eHealth companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 746 million in 2019, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.5 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other health professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 18 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the eHealth company with one of the highest coverages among eHealth service providers. Approximately 6,100 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.

About NOWEDA Apothekergenossenschaft eG

NOWEDA is a full-service pharmaceutical wholesale company with 20 branches in Germany and participations in companies in Luxembourg and Switzerland. The owners and members of NOWEDA, which is organized as a cooperative, are more than 9,300 pharmacists.

With a total revenue of more than EUR 7.3 billion, NOWEDA is one of the largest German trading companies. The headquarters of the cooperative is in Essen.

NOWEDA provides its member pharmacies, and thus their patients, with a range of around 160,000 medicines and goods customary in pharmacies throughout Germany, as well as a comprehensive service package. In addition, as a pharmacy-owned company, NOWEDA stands unreservedly by the side of the owner-managed local pharmacies.





