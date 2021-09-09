Computacenter : 2021 Interim Results Presentation

All results in this presentation include any COVID-19 impacts and
no attempt has been made to adjust for or exclude these impacts
whether they be positive or negative. See slide 30.
Adjusted1
Adjusted1
Dividend
Services
profit before tax
diluted EPS
per share
Contract Base2
29.8%
30.0%
22.9%
1.8%
The result for the half-year has benefited from £541.9 million of revenue (H1 2020: nil), and £6.8 million of adjusted1 profit before tax (H1 2020: nil), resulting from all acquisitions made since 1 January 2020. All figures reported throughout this presentation include the results of these acquired entities.
The Group's total revenues grew 29.2 per cent during the first half of the year, by 31.4 per cent in constant currency2, and by 9.0 per cent in constant currency2 organically, without the impact of acquisitions made since 1 January 2020. Significant increases in expenditure from industrial
Group customers have complemented continuing business within the public and financial services sectors. Ongoing COVID-19 related cost reductions and further improved Services and Technology Sourcing margins has resulted in an increase in adjusted1 profit before tax of 59.4 per cent during the period to £118.9 million. We have seen significant supply chain issues in the first half of the year. These are detailed on slide 29.
UK
The UK saw an increase in revenues of 9.4 per cent as Technology Sourcing revenues saw further strong growth to cope with the residual demand generated by the COVID-19 crisis and Professional Services revenues saw very encouraging growth as previously delayed projects recommenced and customers began new transformation programmes. Strong Services margins, due to increased utilisation and reduced external contractor costs and stable Technology Sourcing margins have resulted in an increase in adjusted1 operating profit of 12.6 per cent during the period.
Germany
Germany saw overall revenues increase by 10.5 per cent on a constant currency2 basis with excellent growth in Managed Services and Technology
Sourcing and another very strong performance in Professional Services. The increase in Professional Services volumes, at higher margins, coupled
with overall margin improvements have resulted in an increase of 74.6 per cent in adjusted1 operating profit on a constant currency2 basis.
France has had a difficult start to the year, being impacted by the ongoing slow-down of its large industrial private sector customer base, lower than
France
expected orders from its largest Technology Sourcing customer and the expected downturn in its Services business due to the cessation of the
Group's largest Managed Services Contract which impacted from H2 2020. This has resulted in an 8.5 per cent decrease in organic revenues on a
constant currency2 basis, decreasing gross profits and a reduction in overall adjusted1 operating profit from €4.3 million to a loss of €2.3 million
including the results of the Computacenter NS acquisition.
North America has seen strong organic revenue growth of 18.1 per cent increasing to 164.7 including the Pivot acquisition, on a constant currency2
North
basis. The combined growth has meant that, during the first half of the year, the North American business had the largest Technology Sourcing
revenues of any Segment within the Group with over $1.2 billion of Technology Sourcing sales, up from virtually nil in H1 2018. The hyperscale
America
FusionStorm customers and mid-market clients of Pivot both saw a good return to growth in the period. Services revenue saw modest improvements
in revenue organically with the Pivot acquisition contributing a further $43.5 million of Services revenue in the period. Adjusted1 operating profit,
including the impact of Pivot, has increased from $6.0 million in H1 2020 to $25.9 million in H1 2021.
