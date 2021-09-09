Log in
Computacenter : 2021 Interim Results Presentation

09/09/2021 | 05:02am EDT
2021 INTERIM RESULTS

Half-year results to 30 June 2021 (09 September 2021)

H1 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Group

Group adjusted1

Adjusted1

Cash and cash

Interim

revenue

profit before tax

diluted EPS

equivalents

dividend of

£3.2bn

£118.9m

73.1p

£158.6m

16.9p

  • Group revenue increased 29.2 per cent to £3.2 billion (H1 2020: £2.5 billion) and by 31.4 per cent in constant currency2
  • Group adjusted1 profit before tax increased by 59.4 per cent to £118.9 million (H1 2020: £74.6 million) and by 61.1 per cent in constant currency2
  • Adjusted1 diluted earnings per share
    (EPS) of 73.1 pence (H1 2020: 46.7 pence), an increase of 56.5 per cent
  • Interim dividend of 16.9 pence (H1 2020: 12.3 pence), an increase of 37.4 per cent
  • Cash and cash equivalents of £158.6 million (H1 2020: £222.1 million)
  • Adjusted net funds3 of £121.9 million (H1 2020: £149.1 million) including the loan for the German headquarters building and the Pivot credit facility
  • Net debt of £29.4 million (H1 2020: net funds of £24.3 million) including £151.2 million of lease liabilities recognised as debt under IFRS 16 (H1 2020: £124.8 million)

2 l © Computacenter 2021

H1 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

H1 2017

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2021 vs H1 2020

Revenue (£m)

1,700.3

2,008.9

2,427.0

2,462.2

3,180.0

29.2%

Adjusted1 profit before tax (£m)

41.9

52.1

53.5

74.6

118.9

59.4%

Adjusted1 diluted EPS (pence)

25.6

32.7

34.5

46.7

73.1

56.5%

Dividend per share (pence)

7.4

8.7

10.1

12.3

16.9

37.4%

Services Contract Base2 (£m)

738.6

753.4

752.1

746.5

794.3

6.4%

Operating cash flow (£m)

11.4

8.4

(1.1)

44.7

1.6

(96.4%)

Four-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate

Note

All results in this presentation include any COVID-19 impacts and

no attempt has been made to adjust for or exclude these impacts

whether they be positive or negative. See slide 30.

Adjusted1

Adjusted1

Dividend

Services

profit before tax

diluted EPS

per share

Contract Base2

29.8%

30.0%

22.9%

1.8%

The result for the half-year has benefited from £541.9 million of revenue (H1 2020: nil), and £6.8 million of adjusted1 profit before tax (H1 2020: nil), resulting from all acquisitions made since 1 January 2020. All figures reported throughout this presentation include the results of these acquired entities.

3 l © Computacenter 2021

1,2 Refer to the glossary for definitions.

H1 2021 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

The Group's total revenues grew 29.2 per cent during the first half of the year, by 31.4 per cent in constant currency2, and by 9.0 per cent in constant currency2 organically, without the impact of acquisitions made since 1 January 2020. Significant increases in expenditure from industrial

Group customers have complemented continuing business within the public and financial services sectors. Ongoing COVID-19 related cost reductions and further improved Services and Technology Sourcing margins has resulted in an increase in adjusted1 profit before tax of 59.4 per cent during the period to £118.9 million. We have seen significant supply chain issues in the first half of the year. These are detailed on slide 29.

UK

The UK saw an increase in revenues of 9.4 per cent as Technology Sourcing revenues saw further strong growth to cope with the residual demand generated by the COVID-19 crisis and Professional Services revenues saw very encouraging growth as previously delayed projects recommenced and customers began new transformation programmes. Strong Services margins, due to increased utilisation and reduced external contractor costs and stable Technology Sourcing margins have resulted in an increase in adjusted1 operating profit of 12.6 per cent during the period.

Germany

Germany saw overall revenues increase by 10.5 per cent on a constant currency2 basis with excellent growth in Managed Services and Technology

Sourcing and another very strong performance in Professional Services. The increase in Professional Services volumes, at higher margins, coupled

with overall margin improvements have resulted in an increase of 74.6 per cent in adjusted1 operating profit on a constant currency2 basis.

France has had a difficult start to the year, being impacted by the ongoing slow-down of its large industrial private sector customer base, lower than

France

expected orders from its largest Technology Sourcing customer and the expected downturn in its Services business due to the cessation of the

Group's largest Managed Services Contract which impacted from H2 2020. This has resulted in an 8.5 per cent decrease in organic revenues on a

constant currency2 basis, decreasing gross profits and a reduction in overall adjusted1 operating profit from €4.3 million to a loss of €2.3 million

including the results of the Computacenter NS acquisition.

North America has seen strong organic revenue growth of 18.1 per cent increasing to 164.7 including the Pivot acquisition, on a constant currency2

North

basis. The combined growth has meant that, during the first half of the year, the North American business had the largest Technology Sourcing

revenues of any Segment within the Group with over $1.2 billion of Technology Sourcing sales, up from virtually nil in H1 2018. The hyperscale

America

FusionStorm customers and mid-market clients of Pivot both saw a good return to growth in the period. Services revenue saw modest improvements

in revenue organically with the Pivot acquisition contributing a further $43.5 million of Services revenue in the period. Adjusted1 operating profit,

including the impact of Pivot, has increased from $6.0 million in H1 2020 to $25.9 million in H1 2021.

4 l © Computacenter 2021

1,2 Refer to the glossary for definitions.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Tony Conophy

9 September 2021

5 l © Computacenter 2021

Disclaimer

Computacenter plc published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 09:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
