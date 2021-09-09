Computacenter : 2021 Interim Results Presentation

H1 2021 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

The Group's total revenues grew 29.2 per cent during the first half of the year, by 31.4 per cent in constant currency2, and by 9.0 per cent in constant currency2 organically, without the impact of acquisitions made since 1 January 2020. Significant increases in expenditure from industrial

Group customers have complemented continuing business within the public and financial services sectors. Ongoing COVID-19 related cost reductions and further improved Services and Technology Sourcing margins has resulted in an increase in adjusted1 profit before tax of 59.4 per cent during the period to £118.9 million. We have seen significant supply chain issues in the first half of the year. These are detailed on slide 29.