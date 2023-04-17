Advanced search
    CCC   GB00BV9FP302

COMPUTACENTER PLC

(CCC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:18:34 2023-04-17 am EDT
2266.00 GBX   -0.61%
07:07aComputacenter : 2022 Annual Report & Accounts
PU
04/12Jefferies cuts Tullow Oil, EnQuest and Energean
AN
04/11Matt Olson Rejoins Compucom as Chief Operations Officer Former Compucom VP returns to where he launched IT career
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Computacenter : 2022 Annual Report & Accounts

04/17/2023 | 07:07am EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

Computacenter plc published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 11:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on COMPUTACENTER PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 5 991 M 7 444 M 7 444 M
Net income 2022 179 M 223 M 223 M
Net cash 2022 196 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 2 581 M 3 207 M 3 207 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 17 992
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart COMPUTACENTER PLC
Duration : Period :
Computacenter plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUTACENTER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 280,00 GBX
Average target price 2 670,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael John Norris Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christian Jehle Chief Financial Officer
Peter Ryan Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Slaven Group Chief Information Officer
Rosalind Catherine Rivaz Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPUTACENTER PLC19.31%3 207
ACCENTURE PLC4.65%176 355
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.08%142 441
SIEMENS AG12.74%127 323
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.05%116 237
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.70%89 376
