Computacenter : 2022 Annual Report and Accounts

During 2022, we announced one particularly significant piece of news - the planned retirement of our long-term Group Finance Director, Tony Conophy. Tony has been instrumental in establishing Computacenter as a successful listed company. His passion, commitment and expertise have made a lasting contribution to Computacenter's performance and culture. We thank him for his incredible service and wish him a long and happy retirement when he leaves the business early in the second half of 2023. 2022 was another year of good progress for Computacenter. This was achieved without the additional Covid-related volume and associated cost reductions that we saw in 2021 and, in the context of unpredictable economic conditions in our major markets, this made the performance of our team even more commendable. Rising interest rates, rising inflation and significant supply chain shortages have placed the emphasis onP strong, pragmatic execution to deliver our results. We are particularly pleased with the performance of our business in Germany and the continued progress of our enlarged United States presence. Financial performance and dividend Revenue for the full year increased by 28.5 per cent to £6,470.5 million (2021: £5,034.5 million). Gross invoiced income grew by 30.7 per cent to £9,052.2 million (2021: £6,923.5 million). The Group generated adjusted1 profit before tax of £263.7 million (2021: £255.6 million), and adjusted1 diluted EPS of 169.7 pence (2021: 165.6 pence). On a reported basis, the Group saw profit before tax of £249.0 million (2021: £248.0 million) and diluted EPS of 159.1 pence (2021: 160.9 pence). We are proposing a final dividend of 45.8 pence per share. If approved by shareholders at Computacenter's 2023 Annual General Meeting, this will bring the full-year dividend for 2022 to 67.9 pence per share. This represents an increase of 2.4 per cent over that paid for 2021, and remains in line with our stated long-term dividend policy of paying a dividend that is covered between 2.0 and 2.5 times by adjusted1 diluted EPS. The Group's cash position finished strongly at the end of the year, with adjusted net funds3 of £244.3 million as at 31 December 2022 (2021: £241.4 million). The Board continues to review our approach to capital allocation, so that it ensures balance sheet efficiency and appropriate returns for shareholders. Our use of cash continues to prioritise organic growth, the development of our business, and merger and acquisitions activity which aligns with our strategy, such as the acquisition of Business IT Source in the United States. Where available opportunities to invest in this way are limited, the Board will consider returning value to shareholders.

The Board in 2022 During 2022, there was one change to the Board, as Rene Haas decided to step down. We thank him for his commitment and contribution during his tenure. We announced as his successor René Carayol, who brings a wealth of relevant experience and will be a valuable addition to our team. As previously mentioned, we also announced the planned retirement of Tony Conophy, during 2023, as Group Finance Director. We followed a robust process to identify his successor, assisted by an external search firm. This produced an impressive and diverse list of internal and external candidates, and we were delighted to announce that Christian Jehle will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) when he joins the Company in June 2023. Following René's appointment, half of the Board (excluding the Chair) remain as Independent Non-Executive Directors. We have just over 33 per cent female representation on the Board. New Listing Rules have now been introduced relating to Board diversity, which will be effective for our reporting in 2023. The Nomination Committee will consider these as part of its Board succession planning discussions during the year. Environmental, Social and Governance The Board has continued its focus on sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and ensuring our governance practices evolve. These subjects are regarded as very important by both the Board and the people across Computacenter. You will find considerable detail on our approach to sustainability (pages 38-57).Our approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters reflects our Winning Together Values and supports the achievement of Our Purpose, in helping our customers change the world. In terms of concrete commitments and results, we were carbon neutral in 2022 for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, which include all our direct emissions, such as our facilities, and some of our indirect emissions, such as electricity purchased. We remain committed to our target to be Net Zero for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2040. Scope 3 emissions include all other indirect emissions, including our business travel and transportation, as well as those from sources that we do not own or directly control, including our supply chain.