Computacenter : Rules of the Computacenter Performance Share Plan 2005
04/17/2023 | 12:58pm EDT
COMPUTACENTER PLC
RULES OF THE COMPUTACENTER PERFORMANCE
SHARE PLAN 2005
Shareholders' Approval: 28 April 2005
Board of Directors' Adoption: 8 March 2005
Shareholders' Approval to Amendment 13 May 2011
Extended with shareholder approval 19 May 2015
Board Approval to Amendment 14 December 2017
Expiry Date: 18 May 2025 (originally 28 April 2015)
Shareholders' Approval to Amendment 18 May 2018
Board Approval to Amendment 7 March 2019
Board Approval to Amendment 5 March 2020
Board Approval to Amendment 20 May 2021
Shareholders' Approval to Schedule 4 19 May 2022
Table of Contents
1
Granting Awards
3
2
Awards
4
3
Rights of Participants before Release
5
4
Individual limits
5
5
Vesting and Release of Awards
5
6
Consequences of Release
6
7
Clawback
7
8
Leaving employment during the Performance Period
8
9
Variations in share capital, demergers and special distributions
10
10
Takeovers and restructurings
11
11
Exchange of Awards
12
12
General
13
13
Changing the Plan and termination
17
14
Definitions
18
Schedule 1
20
1
Option Price
20
2
Cash or Share Settled Option
20
3
Consequences of Release for an Option
20
4
Consequences of Takeovers and restructurings for an Option
20
5
Adjustment of Options
20
6
Other ways of satisfying an Option
20
Schedule 2
22
1
Holding Period
22
1
2
Consequences of Release
22
3
Leaving in exceptional circumstances
22
4
Adjustments of Awards
23
5
Changing the Plan and Termination
24
6
Definitions
24
7
Schedule 1 - options
24
Schedule 3
25
1
Definitions
25
2
Eligibility
26
3
Number of Shares granted
26
4
Settlement of Awards
26
5
Dividend equivalents
26
6 Minimum Acquisition Period before which the transfer of property of Shares cannot occur 27
7
Sale restrictions
27
8
Specific closed periods during which the Shares cannot be disposed of
27
9
Disability
27
10
Death of a Participant
27
11
Adjustment of the Award
28
12
Exchange of Shares during the Sale Restriction Period
28
13
Definitive Delivery of the Shares
28
14
Voluntary deferral of the Award
28
15
Changes to the 2018 French Qualified Plan
28
16
Period during which Awards can be granted
28
17
Participant account
29
2
18
Non-transferability of the Award
29
19
Severability
29
Schedule 4
30
Rules of Computacenter Performance Share Plan 2005
1 Granting Awards
Approval of the Board
Any Awards granted under the Plan must be approved in advance by the Board.
Eligibility
The Grantor may grant an Award to any employee (including an executive director) of a Member of the Group. However, unless the Board considers that special circumstances exist, an Award may not be granted to an employee who, on the Award Date, has given or received notice of termination of employment, whether or not such termination is lawful.
No Award will be granted to a person who is not an employee of a Member of the Group on the Award Date.
Timing of Award
Awards may not be granted at any time after the Expiry Date and Awards may only be granted within 42 days starting on any of the following:
the date of shareholder approval;
the Company's annual general meeting or any other general meeting;
the day after the announcement of the Company's results through a regulatory information service for any period;
any day on which the Board resolves that exceptional circumstances exist which justify the grant of Awards;
any day on which changes to the legislation or regulations affecting share plans are announced, effected or made; or
the lifting of Dealing Restrictions which prevented the granting of Awards during any period specified above.
Performance Conditions
When granting an Award, the Grantor may make its Vesting conditional on the satisfaction of one or more conditions linked to the performance of the Company, the Participant, any Member of the Group or business unit. A Performance Condition must be specified at the Award Date and may provide that an Award will lapse if a Performance Condition is not satisfied. The Grantor, with the consent of the Board, may waive or change a Performance Condition in accordance with its terms or if anything happens which causes the Grantor reasonably to consider it appropriate. The Committee will inform Participants of any variation or waiver of the Performance Condition which affects them.
3
Other conditions
The Grantor may impose other conditions when granting an Award. Any condition must be specified at the Award Date and may provide that an Award will lapse if it is not satisfied. The Grantor, with the consent of the Board may waive or change a condition in accordance with its terms or in any way they see fit. Notwithstanding anything else in the Plan, an Award will only Vest and/or be Released to the extent that any condition is satisfied or waived.
Holding Period
When granting an Award, the Grantor may make an Award subject to a Holding Period, at the end of which, Awards will be Released.
Award certificates
Each Participant will receive a certificate setting out the terms of the Award as soon as practicable after the Award Date. The certificate may be the deed referred to in 2.1 (Terms of Awards) or any other document. If any certificate is lost or damaged the Company may replace it on such terms as it decides.
No payment
A Participant is not required to pay for the grant of any Award.
Disclaimer of Award
Any Participant may disclaim all or part of his Award within 30 days after the Award Date by notice in writing to any person nominated by the Grantor. If this happens, the Award will be deemed never to have been granted under the Plan. A Participant is not required to pay for the disclaimer.
Administrative errors
If the Grantor tries to grant an Award which is inconsistent with rule 4 (Individual limit) or rule 12.1 (Plan limits) the Award will be limited and will take effect from the Award Date on a basis consistent with those rules.
2 Awards
2.1 Terms of Awards
Awards must be granted by deed. The terms of the Award, as determined by the Grantor, and approved by the Board, must be specified in the deed and must include:
the number of Shares subject to the Award;
the Award Date;
any Performance Condition;
the Performance Period or the date of Vesting;
any Holding Period;
whether the Participant is entitled to receive any cash or Shares under rule 6.2 (Dividend equivalent);
any other condition specified under rule 1.5 (Other conditions).
4
