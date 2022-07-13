Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Computacenter plc
  News
  Summary
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:24 2022-07-13 am EDT
2457.00 GBX   -1.40%
03:54aCOMPUTACENTER : announces acquisition of Business IT Source (United States)
PU
02:25aComputacenter Buys US Value-added Reseller Business IT Source
MT
07/06COMPUTACENTER : expands Integration Center capacity in Germany to support growth
PU
Computacenter : announces acquisition of Business IT Source (United States)

07/13/2022 | 03:54am EDT
BITS employs around 100 people and has a HQ and Integration Center in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, approx, 45 mins from downtown Chicago. BITS reported revenue in 2021 of approx. USD 245m with EBIT of approx. USD 8.9m.

The existing BITS leadership team will stay to run the business as a separate operating unit within Computacenter United States to maximise the growth opportunity. The business and the team will be fully integrated into Computacenter's North American operations over time.

"Our US business continues to grow organically but we will take additional opportunities to improve our positioning. BITS gives us a much stronger presence in the Midwest of the United States and brings some great people, customers and leadership to our business. The Buffalo Grove Integration Center will allow us to serve more of our Midwest regional customers locally over time, helping us to meet our sustainability goals. I am confident that the BITS leadership will seize the opportunity to continue their current growth momentum." said Mike Norris, Computacenter Group CEO.

"We are excited to become part of the Computacenter family. This gives us the opportunity to provide a much broader range of capabilities to our customers and growth opportunities for our people. Operating as a separate business unit will allow us to continue our personalized service while leveraging Computacenter's capabilities to best serve customers and associates." said Bob Frauenheim, CEO & Co-Founder of BITS.

About Computacenter

Computacenter is a leading independent technology partner, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations. We help our customers to source, transform, and manage their IT infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling users and their business. Computacenter is a public company quoted on the London FTSE 250 (CCC.L) and employs over 18,000 people worldwide.

www.computacenter.com

About Business IT Source

The BITS team provides a high level of flexibility and customization to help customers manage the receipt and deployment of technology products, underpinned by a modern Integration Center in Buffalo Grove. This attention to personal service has allowed BITS to grow significantly and be recognized by manufacturers and customers alike as a premier corporate VAR. Computer Reseller News (CRN) recognized the company as one of the Fastest Growing Solutions Providers from 2012 to 2020. Business IT Source has also been recognized in the Solutions Provider 500 and Tech Elite 250. For more information, visit www.bitsinc.com.

Contact

For more information contact:
Mike Norris, Chief Executive : +44 (0)1707 631601
Tony Conophy, Finance Director : +44(0)1707 631515

Disclaimer

Computacenter plc published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 07:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
