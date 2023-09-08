(Alliance News) - Computacenter PLC on Friday said its latest half-year saw significant profit and revenue increases, and it expects to grow earnings per share for the 19th year in a row in 2023.

The Hatfield, England-based computer services firm said pretax profit for the six months that ended June 30 was GBP122.8 million, up 14% from GBP107.8 million a year previous.

Total revenue increased 27% to GBP3.58 billion from GBP2.83 billion. Revenue was up across all three of Computacenter's main businesses, especially Technology Sourcing where it increased 34% to GBP2.77 billion from GBP2.07 billion.

Basic earnings per share increased to 77.3 pence from 68.4p, while diluted earnings per share rose to 76.5p from 67.3p. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased to 73.5p from 69.8p.

Computacenter declared an interim dividend of 22.6p per share, up 2.3% from 22.1p a year before.

Looking ahead, Computacenter said it is on track to deliver its 19th consecutive year of adjusted diluted EPS growth, and trading in the third quarter so far is progressing well.

"We are pleased with our progress towards both our short-term financial objectives and our long-term aspirations," said Chief Executive Mike Norris. "The investments we are making, predominantly through our profit and loss account to make Computacenter a more secure and competitive organisation, are progressing well and continue at pace.

"We are as excited and optimistic about the future as we have ever been."

Computacenter shares were up 7.4% at 2,316.00p in London on Friday morning.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.