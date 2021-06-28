Log in
    CCC   GB00BV9FP302

COMPUTACENTER PLC

(CCC)
Computacenter : ISG 2021 - Software Defined Networking Leader Germany

06/28/2021 | 09:37am BST
Computacenter is recognised by ISG as a Software Defined Networking Leader in Germany

28/06/2021

Hatfield - The Information Services Group (ISG) has again positioned Computacenter as a Leader when it published the new Provider Lens 'Network - Software Defined Solutions and Services 2021 - Germany'. The study describes Computacenter as 'a valued and trusted provider of high-quality technology, engineering and transformational services'. We are proud to share this seventh consecutive recognition of our skills, solutions and experience. Our position in the Leader quadrant was confirmed for SDN Transformation Services (Consulting & Implementation), SD-WAN Equipment and Service Suppliers and Technology and Service Suppliers (core - 4G/5G).

Leading capabilities in consulting, development and implementation

Computacenter's customer focus and technology partnerships were referenced in SD Transformation Services (Consulting & Implementation). 'Computacenter has credible transformational consulting, development, testing and implementation competencies, coupled with a strong partner ecosystem of solution providers.' Customers benefit from our skills and independence through objective Proof of Concept services and the ability to integrate multiple vendors into a solution tailored to their needs.

For example, our Networking Automation Service uses a framework to advise on technology selection and manage its implementation, ensuring faster deployment, higher stability and operational efficiency. 'Our service enables customers to use automation to work faster and more efficiently, as well as to save costs', explains Frank Witte, Computacenter's Group Strategy Director Networking.

A strong, forward-looking networking portfolio

The SD-WAN Equipment and Services Suppliers section confirms: 'Computacenter has strong and future-facing SD networking products and expertise, as part of its digital transformation solutions set, with good references in Germany.' Customers looking for individual services and technologies can rely on our proven solutions and our ability to scale. This applies also to Technology and Service Suppliers (core - 4G/5G), which again highlights our test labs, where we reduce risk by simulating customer environments to test solutions and products before deployment.

Dr Peter Klostermaier, Unit Director Digital Connect at Computacenter Germany describes how 'the knowledge gained from these setups can be easily transferred to implementation, which in turn reduces the commercial risks'.

About Computacenter

Computacenter is a leading independent technology partner, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations. We help our customers to source, transform and manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business. Computacenter is a public company quoted on the London FTSE 250 (CCC.L) and employs over 17,000 people worldwide.

www.computacenter.com

Contact

For more information contact:
Frank.Witte@computacenter.com

Disclaimer

Computacenter plc published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
