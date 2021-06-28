Computacenter : ISG 2021 - Software Defined Networking Leader Germany

28/06/2021

Hatfield - The Information Services Group (ISG) has again positioned Computacenter as a Leader when it published the new Provider Lens 'Network - Software Defined Solutions and Services 2021 - Germany'. The study describes Computacenter as 'a valued and trusted provider of high-quality technology, engineering and transformational services'. We are proud to share this seventh consecutive recognition of our skills, solutions and experience. Our position in the Leader quadrant was confirmed for SDN Transformation Services (Consulting & Implementation), SD-WAN Equipment and Service Suppliers and Technology and Service Suppliers (core - 4G/5G).





Computacenter's customer focus and technology partnerships were referenced in SD Transformation Services (Consulting & Implementation). 'Computacenter has credible transformational consulting, development, testing and implementation competencies, coupled with a strong partner ecosystem of solution providers.' Customers benefit from our skills and independence through objective Proof of Concept services and the ability to integrate multiple vendors into a solution tailored to their needs.

For example, our Networking Automation Service uses a framework to advise on technology selection and manage its implementation, ensuring faster deployment, higher stability and operational efficiency. 'Our service enables customers to use automation to work faster and more efficiently, as well as to save costs', explains Frank Witte, Computacenter's Group Strategy Director Networking.





The SD-WAN Equipment and Services Suppliers section confirms: 'Computacenter has strong and future-facing SD networking products and expertise, as part of its digital transformation solutions set, with good references in Germany.' Customers looking for individual services and technologies can rely on our proven solutions and our ability to scale. This applies also to Technology and Service Suppliers (core - 4G/5G), which again highlights our test labs, where we reduce risk by simulating customer environments to test solutions and products before deployment.

Dr Peter Klostermaier, Unit Director Digital Connect at Computacenter Germany describes how 'the knowledge gained from these setups can be easily transferred to implementation, which in turn reduces the commercial risks'.

