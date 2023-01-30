Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Computacenter plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCC   GB00BV9FP302

COMPUTACENTER PLC

(CCC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:12:02 2023-01-30 am EST
2161.00 GBX   +8.48%
05:05aFTSE 100 Falls as Investors Await Rate Rises; CEO News Dents L&G
DJ
04:38aComputacenter shares up as eyes annual results to be ahead of guidance
AN
03:58a888 boss leaves, Middle East activities suspended
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Computacenter shares up as eyes annual results to be ahead of guidance

01/30/2023 | 04:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Computacenter PLC on Monday said it has ended 2022 with a "record" fourth quarter.

The Hatfield, Hertfordshire-based computer services firm said it expects full-year results to slightly ahead of its guidance.

Shares were up 8.3% at 2,156.64 pence each on Monday morning in London.

The company said total revenue, on a gross invoiced income basis, grew by more than 30%, including the effects of acquisitions made in the middle of 2022, and by over 27% in constant currency. "We saw strong demand in all countries from Technology Sourcing product sales which remained extremely buoyant to the end of the year," it explained.

It said adjusted pretax profit in the first half of the year against the first half of 2021 was down by 6%; however over the year as a whole pretax profit grew. "We are therefore pleased with the profit growth which we have subsequently achieved for the year as a whole, and the significant momentum that we will carry into 2023, including in our previous and in-year US acquisitions, which have continued to make good progress, both in terms of profit growth and cash generation," Computacenter added.

In 2021, Computacenter brought in GBP248.0 million of pretax profit on GBP6.73 billion in revenue.

Looking ahead, the company said it is "bullish" about target market and competitive positioning.

It will release full-year results on March 20.

Back in September, Computacenter said pretax profit in the six months to June 30 fell 6.4% to GBP107.8 million from GBP115.2 million a year ago. Revenue, however, grew 17% to GBP2.83 billion from GBP2.43 billion.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about COMPUTACENTER PLC
05:05aFTSE 100 Falls as Investors Await Rate Rises; CEO News Dents L&G
DJ
04:38aComputacenter shares up as eyes annual results to be ahead of guidance
AN
03:58a888 boss leaves, Middle East activities suspended
AN
02:56aUnilever hires dairyman as CEO; Wilson to depart L&G
AN
02:25aComputacenter Raises Guidance For FY22 Results
MT
01:52aLower call ahead of central bank decisions
AN
01/27Muted trade in Europe ahead of central banks
AN
01/27UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/26UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/25UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPUTACENTER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 935 M 7 348 M 7 348 M
Net income 2022 178 M 220 M 220 M
Net cash 2022 217 M 268 M 268 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 3,48%
Capitalization 2 255 M 2 792 M 2 792 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 17 992
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart COMPUTACENTER PLC
Duration : Period :
Computacenter plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUTACENTER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 992,00 GBX
Average target price 2 651,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael John Norris Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francis Anthony Conophy Executive Director & Group Director-Finance
Peter Ryan Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Slaven Group Chief Information Officer
Rosalind Catherine Rivaz Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPUTACENTER PLC4.24%2 792
ACCENTURE PLC3.91%174 608
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.4.74%153 083
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.61%121 506
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.56%91 500
INFOSYS LIMITED0.73%76 932