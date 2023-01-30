Computacenter shares up as eyes annual results to be ahead of guidance

(Alliance News) - Computacenter PLC on Monday said it has ended 2022 with a "record" fourth quarter.

The Hatfield, Hertfordshire-based computer services firm said it expects full-year results to slightly ahead of its guidance.

Shares were up 8.3% at 2,156.64 pence each on Monday morning in London.

The company said total revenue, on a gross invoiced income basis, grew by more than 30%, including the effects of acquisitions made in the middle of 2022, and by over 27% in constant currency. "We saw strong demand in all countries from Technology Sourcing product sales which remained extremely buoyant to the end of the year," it explained.

It said adjusted pretax profit in the first half of the year against the first half of 2021 was down by 6%; however over the year as a whole pretax profit grew. "We are therefore pleased with the profit growth which we have subsequently achieved for the year as a whole, and the significant momentum that we will carry into 2023, including in our previous and in-year US acquisitions, which have continued to make good progress, both in terms of profit growth and cash generation," Computacenter added.

In 2021, Computacenter brought in GBP248.0 million of pretax profit on GBP6.73 billion in revenue.

Looking ahead, the company said it is "bullish" about target market and competitive positioning.

It will release full-year results on March 20.

Back in September, Computacenter said pretax profit in the six months to June 30 fell 6.4% to GBP107.8 million from GBP115.2 million a year ago. Revenue, however, grew 17% to GBP2.83 billion from GBP2.43 billion.

