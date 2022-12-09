Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Computacenter plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCC   GB00BV9FP302

COMPUTACENTER PLC

(CCC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
1979.00 GBX   +2.86%
10:17aComputacenter's New CFO Sets Joining Date
MT
11/10LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Barclays starts Aston Martin at 'overweight'
AN
11/02Computacenter : Directorate change
PU
IN BRIEF: Computacenter confirms replacement of Conophy as CFO

12/09/2022 | 12:54pm EST
Computacenter PLC - Hatfield, Hertfordshire-based computer services firm - Appoints Christian Jehle as chief financial officer and executive director. Jehle will join the board of the company on June 1, 2023.

Tony Conophy will step down from the board of the company at the time that Jehle is appointed.

Current stock price: 1,968.75 pence

12-month change: down 28%

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 5 937 M 7 256 M 7 256 M
Net income 2022 178 M 218 M 218 M
Net cash 2022 246 M 300 M 300 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 3,60%
Capitalization 2 178 M 2 662 M 2 662 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 17 992
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart COMPUTACENTER PLC
Duration : Period :
Computacenter plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUTACENTER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 924,00 GBX
Average target price 2 660,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael John Norris Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francis Anthony Conophy Executive Director & Group Director-Finance
Peter Ryan Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Slaven Group Chief Information Officer
Rosalind Catherine Rivaz Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPUTACENTER PLC-33.88%2 662
ACCENTURE PLC-30.84%184 078
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.37%148 937
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.18%133 612
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.13%107 876
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.18%82 521