IN BRIEF: Computacenter confirms replacement of Conophy as CFO

Computacenter PLC - Hatfield, Hertfordshire-based computer services firm - Appoints Christian Jehle as chief financial officer and executive director. Jehle will join the board of the company on June 1, 2023.

Tony Conophy will step down from the board of the company at the time that Jehle is appointed.

Current stock price: 1,968.75 pence

12-month change: down 28%

