UK's Computacenter keeping inventory high amid product shortages

Jan 24 (Reuters) - British IT services firm Computacenter
said on Monday the group was carrying higher inventory
than usual to tackle product shortages and expects inventory
levels to return to normal once supply constraints ease.
Technology companies globally are tackling tight chip
supplies as the pandemic disrupted global availability amid a
surge in demand.
Computacenter, which provides IT strategy services and
manages technology infrastructure, said it experienced a strong
fourth quarter and the highest annual revenue growth at its
services business in two decades.
The company said its product order backlog was at an
all-time high, with customers ordering earlier to counter
product shortages.
Computacenter expects adjusted profit before tax for the
year ended Dec. 31 to be slightly more than 250 million pounds
($338.55 million). The company reported an annual profit of
200.5 million pounds in 2020.
($1 = 0.7384 pounds)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)