  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Computacenter plc
  News
  Summary
    CCC   GB00BV9FP302

COMPUTACENTER PLC

(CCC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/24 04:11:05 am
2718 GBX   +0.82%
02:47aUK's Computacenter keeping inventory high amid product shortages
RE
02:15aComputacenter Says 2021 Adjusted Pretax Profit to Exceed $339 Million
MT
01/11Today on Wall Street: All eyes on Powell
Summary 
Most relevant

UK's Computacenter keeping inventory high amid product shortages

01/24/2022 | 02:47am EST
Jan 24 (Reuters) - British IT services firm Computacenter said on Monday the group was carrying higher inventory than usual to tackle product shortages and expects inventory levels to return to normal once supply constraints ease.

Technology companies globally are tackling tight chip supplies as the pandemic disrupted global availability amid a surge in demand.

Computacenter, which provides IT strategy services and manages technology infrastructure, said it experienced a strong fourth quarter and the highest annual revenue growth at its services business in two decades.

The company said its product order backlog was at an all-time high, with customers ordering earlier to counter product shortages.

Computacenter expects adjusted profit before tax for the year ended Dec. 31 to be slightly more than 250 million pounds ($338.55 million). The company reported an annual profit of 200.5 million pounds in 2020. ($1 = 0.7384 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 578 M 8 909 M 8 909 M
Net income 2021 166 M 224 M 224 M
Net cash 2021 265 M 359 M 359 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 3 051 M 4 136 M 4 131 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 16 668
Free-Float -
Chart COMPUTACENTER PLC
Duration : Period :
Computacenter plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUTACENTER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 696,00 GBX
Average target price 3 311,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael John Norris Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francis Anthony Conophy Executive Director & Group Director-Finance
Peter Ryan Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Slaven Group Chief Information Officer
Rosalind Catherine Rivaz Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPUTACENTER PLC-7.35%4 136
ACCENTURE PLC-19.04%212 118
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.55%190 800
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.22%116 001
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.41%100 701
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.94%91 495