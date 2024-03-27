Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2024
Financial Results Briefing
Contents
1.
Operating results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024
2. VISION 2030 (long-term vision)
Full-year forecasts for the fiscal 3. year ending January 31, 2025
Contents
1.
Operating results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024
2. VISION 2030 (long-term vision)
Full-year forecasts for the fiscal 3. year ending January 31, 2025
Highlights of operating results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024
◼
Sales grew thanks to a positive trend in systems development as a whole, led by digital transformation (DX) demand among major customers.
◼ Operating income and ordinary income reached record highs. We applied tax deductions to net income based on the tax system to encourage wage increases.
FY ended January 2023
FY ended January 2024
YoY
Amount
%
Net sales
48,206
53,124
+4,917
+10.2%
Gross profit
11,310
14,096
+2,785
+24.6%
Gross profit margin
23.5%
26.5%
-
+3.0pt
Operating income
4,374
6,361
+1,987
+45.4%
Operating profit margin
9.1%
12.0%
-
+2.9pt
Ordinary income
4,413
6,409
+1,996
+45.2%
Ordinary profit margin
9.2%
12.1%
-
+2.9pt
Net income attributable to owners of parent
5,179
4,541
(637)*
(12.3)%
Margin on net income attributable to owners of parent
10.7%
8.5%
-
(2.2)pt
Quarterly performance trend
◼
Net sales grew in both core and focus businesses.
◼ Operating income grew thanks to higher sales, expanding sales of our security products, and a positive rebound from the recording of provisions for losses on orders received.
◼
We maintained a high operating profit margin through business efficiency improvements and expanding sales of our security products.
Main factors affecting operating income
(287)
+2,032
+242
Digital Industry
◉ Higher income driven by sales growth
Service Integration
◉ Higher income driven by sales growth
◉ Increase from our security products
◉ Growth due to rebound from the recording of provisions for losses on orders received
◉ Personnel costs
◉ Cost of hiring enhancements
◉ Promotional costs
◉ Cost of improving the working environment
Total increase +1,987
Companywide costs
(Million yen)
Year-on-year change by business segment
◼ Sales and profit grew in the Digital Industry segment, powered by growth in the connected and mobility businesses.
◼
In the Service Integration segment, growth in the ICT infrastructure development and systems development businesses, combined with a rebound from the recording of provisions for losses on orders received, boosted bothsales and profit.
(Million yen)
FY ended January 2023
FY ended January 2024
YoY
Net sales
Operating income / operating profit margin
Net sales
Operating income / operating profit margin
Net sales
(%)
Operating income
(%)
Digital Industry
16,834
3,857 22.9%
18,313
4,100 22.4%
+1,479
[+8.8%]
+242
[+6.3%]
Service Integration
31,372
4,573 14.6%
34,810
6,606 19.0%
+3,438
[+11.0%]
+2,032
[+44.4%]
Companywide costs
-
(4,057)
-
(4,344)
-
(287)
Total
48,206
4,374 9.1%
53,124
6,361 12.0%
+4,917
[+10.2%]
+1,987
[+45.4%]
Digital Industry Business
◼ Net sales (100 million yen)
◼ Operating income, margin (100 million yen, %)
200
150
100
50
0
60
30%
50
40
20%
30
20
10
0
10%
0%
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY22/1
FY23/1
FY24/1
FY22/1
FY23/1
FY24/1
Business category
Change in net sales
Change in income
Points
Smart Factory
Connected Services
Chubu Services
Nishinihon Services
Service Integration Business
◼ Net sales (100 million yen)
◼ Operating income, margin (100 million yen, %)
400
0
300
80
20%
200
60
15%
100
40
10%
20
0
5%
0%
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY22/1
FY23/1
FY24/1
FY22/1
FY23/1
FY24/1
Business category
Change in net sales
Change in income
Points
Service Integration
Platform Architect
Group companies
Progress of the focus businesses
◼ Proposal of ICT solutions in line with customer DX demand bore fruit, increasing both sales and profit. Results exceeded targets.
◼
The operating profit margin also improved significantly, thanks in particular to growth in the security and migration domains.
Net sales (100 million yen)
売Sa上les高ta目rg標et
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
126
105
106
40
20
0
FY22/1
© Computer Engineering & Consulting Ltd. All rights reserved.
売Ac上tu高al 実sa績les
Up
+12.4%
Operating income / operating profit margin (100 million yen)
目標実績
営業利益 目標営業利益 実績
Operating incometargetActual operating income
利益率目標
Profit margin
target
利益率実績
Actual profit margi
Actual profit margin
60
Up
27.8% +30.1%
24.0%
50
30%
22.3%
23.7%
23.9%
40
25%
20%
22.2%
30
15%
142
143
127
20
38
39
30
30
10
10%
23
23
0
5%
0%FY23/1
FY24/1
FY22/1
FY23/1
FY24/1
9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Computer Engineering & Consulting Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2024 05:16:05 UTC.